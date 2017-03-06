Short-term housing ordinance hearings set in Stillwater

The Stillwater Planning Commission will have a public hearing on a proposed ordinance regulating short-term home rentals Wednesday, March 8.

The commission’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at Stillwater City Hall, 216 N. Fourth St. The city council will consider the same ordinance proposal at a public hearing on March 21, 2017 at 7 p.m. in the same venue.

Short-term home rentals include renting out houses through sites such as Airbnb and VRBO. Such rentals are currently illegal in the city, but the city council wants to legalize them in some forms. The proposed ordinance will be available in the planning commission packet at ci.stillwater.mn.us prior to the meeting.

Anyone with interest in the ordinance is encouraged to participate in either hearing. Those who cannot attend may submit comments in writing to [email protected].