Girls basketball: Royals stop Stillwater in sections

WOODBURY — Cold shooting plagued the Stillwater girls’ basketball team in a 57-35 loss to Woodbury in the Section 4AAAA quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 1.

the fourth-seeded Royals (15-12) advance to face top-seeded East Ridge in the semifinals on Saturday, March 4 at Hastings High School. The other semifinal will feature second-seeded White Bear Lake vs. third-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall. Stillwater, which won three of its last four games to close out the regular season, finishes with an 11-16 record — which is the team’s highest victory total since finishing 15-12 in 2011-12.

It was a tough way to go out for the Ponies, who shot just 25 percent from the field, but Ponies coach Willie Taylor was quick to add some perspective.

“I’m not disappointed with this year for us at all,” the coach said. “We won double digit games this year and there are at least 10 games we were within five points in the last three minutes of the game and lost. With seven sophomores and four freshman on our varsity, most coaches would take that. Our kids did their best and they’re going to get better.”

Stillwater was playing without 6-foot-3 freshman post player Maddie Whittington and the Royals take advantage inside while finishing with a 37-25 rebounding edge.

The Ponies claimed a short-lived 15-13 lead after a 3-pointer by Taylor Brady in the first half, but Woodbury answered and led the rest of the way, including a 30-21 lead at the break. Woodbury also scored on six of their first eight possessions to start the second half on a 15-4 run.

Cecile Kieger delivered a game-high 20 points and totaled nine rebounds for the Royals. They also received a significant boost from fellow senior Elizabeth Jordahl, who drained three 3-pointers early in the second half on the way to a season-high 13 points. Jordahl averaged fewer than five points per game and had not scored more than 10 in a game all season.

“She came out and said, I’m a ballplayer and I’m going to make things happen for our team,” Taylor said. “She hasn’t been one of their top scorers and I haven’t seen her play like that, but she had three straight threes and they hit another one after that so we had to leave our zone defense and it was game over.”

Stillwater defeated the Royals 72-59 less than two weeks ago, but that was with one of their top players Rachel Hakes out with an injury.

The Royals have not been a prolific three-point shooting time, but connected on 8 of 13 against Stillwater. Ellie Kreibich added nine points and 12 rebounds for Woodbury.

“Woodbury shot us out of our zone and we don’t have the ability to match up with Kieger and (Rachel) Hakes, not this year,” Taylor said. “They have four seniors who have been battling and playing hard for them — most of those kids for four years.”

Emily White led the Ponies with nine points. Woodbury limited sophomore guard Sara Scalia to eight points, which is less than half her season average.

“They were pretty much going to try and stop Sara and they did,” Taylor said. “We needed someone else to step up for us tonight and unfortunately it didn’t happen.”

The Royals also outscored Stillwater 11-2 at the free throw line and the Ponies were limited to just three points in the last 7:20 of the game.

Stillwater will graduate just three players off this team, including White, Claire Patterson and Emma Murphy — who missed the game with an ankle injury. With Scalia, who surpassed 1,000 career points earlier this season, a healthy Whittington and an experienced cast returning, the Ponies are already looking to taking additional steps forward next season.

“I’m looking forward to next year,” Taylor said. “I think some of those 10 games we lost in the last three minutes we’re going to win most of them and I think we’re going to be pretty good next year.”

Stillwater 21 14 — 35

Woodbury 30 27 — 57

Stillwater (pts): Torri Chute 2, Rachel Houle 2, Claire Patterson 6, Sara Scalia 8, Emily White 9, Delaney Wagner 3 and Taylor Brady 5.

Woodbury: Ellie Kreibich 9, Cam Veenbaas 3, Rachel Hakes 5, Cecile Kieger 20, Elizabeth Jordahl 13, Kassidy Mackie 3 and Solape Amusan 4.

3-pointers: St (7): Wagner, Brady, White 3, Patterson and Scalia; Wo (8): Mackie, Jordahl 4, Kieger 2 and Hakes.

Free throws: St, 2-4; Wo, 9-11.