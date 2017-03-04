Nordic skiing: Diggins claims silver, bronze at World Championships

Jessie Diggins

Even with races remaining in the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships, Afton native Jessie Diggins has already made history for Team USA.

Diggins opened the World Championships with a flourish on Thursday, Feb. 23 as part of a strong showing for the Americans in the freestyle sprint in Lahti, Finland. Diggins captured a silver medal and teammate Kikkan Randall added a bronze in the opening race.

But Diggins, a 2010 Stillwater Area High School graduate, was not finished as she joined Sadie Bjornsen to finish third in the classic team sprint on Sunday, Feb. 26 — marking the first-ever medal in a classic technique race in the modern era for the USA at the World Championships.

The Americans, with Diggins expected to ski the anchor leg, were also expected to contend in the women’s 4×5-kilometer relay on Thursday, March 2.

This is the third consecutive World Championships that Diggins has captured a medal and her four medals are the most for any United States skier, male or female. Diggins joined Randall to win gold in the team sprint at the 2013 World Championships in Italy and followed that up with a silver medal in the 10-kilometer freestyle race in Sweden two years ago.

“I was really excited today,” Diggins said after her second-place finish in the freestyle sprints. “I woke up feeling good and thought ‘why not?’ We’ve all trained so hard together and I felt we had as good a shot as anyone.”

Sophie Caldwell, another Team USA member, finished sixth as the last of three Americans to advance to the finals. Olympic gold medalist Maikken Caspersen Falla of Norway prevailed in the finals to capture the gold.

“I hope this inspires people back home,” Diggins said. “If a girl from Minnesota who just loves to dance and wear sparkles and be silly can do it, they can too. We’re not a country historically known for cross country skiing. But we’ve created this women’s team together and worked so hard — and that teamwork really shows. We can be stronger together than we can as individuals.”

Diggins won her quarterfinal and semifinal heats, but Caspersen Falla went out hard in the finals and never looked back.

The three medals accumulated so far in this year’s World Championships are the most ever for Team USA.

In the classic team sprint, Bjornsen skied the first and third leg with Diggins taking the second and fourth legs.

The Americans were fifth in the semifinals halfway through the final leg, but Diggins moved up to third and skied hard to the finish to advance to the finals as the lucky loser out of the faster of the two semifinal races.

Then in the finals, Diggins was skiing fourth on the last leg before a furious closing stretch helped her overtake Sweden’s Stina Nilsson by a narrow margin to secure the bronze.

“In the final, I moved out into the herringbone lane out of the tracks early on so I could get around a couple of people,” Diggins said. “I was trying to stick right on Stina and she had a little bit of a gap at the top of the hill. I was double poling like a maniac and I was like, you know what, downhills are a strength and our skis are really fast. I have a lot of confidence in our techs and I knew our skis are great. I skied the downhill the best I knew how and was able to draft her and get into my own lane with the best line — I took the inside lane so I knew I would be able to pick my track going into the final 100 meters. Then I just double poled my heart out.”

The Americans (20:38.94) finished just .19 ahead of Sweden. Norway crossed the line first with a winning time of 20:20.56, nearly six seconds ahead of Russia (20:26.12).

“In my head, I kept thinking, ‘you can, you can, you can because Sadie needs you!’ That team belief brings out the best in my performance every time,” Diggins said. “So I just double poled like my life depended on it — threw my foot out at the last minute for the lane and then all I was thinking was that Sadie has to hold me up because I’m going to die. Sadie caught me and that was such a cool moment. It didn’t sink in for a bit that we had done it. Then it just slowly dawned on me — we got a medal in a classic team sprint and that is so cool. We’ve been working towards it for a long time — targeting this race for a long time and thinking about it and planning and visualizing it. I’m just so proud of this team.”

Bjornsen has a stronger track record in classic skiing, but Diggins has become a more complete skier and is enjoying success in a variety of races during what has been already been her strongest season to date.

“Going into the final, I was really, really excited,” Diggins said. “I have so much faith in Sadie and believe in her classic. I was really nervous of course, but I knew those nerves were there because we had a chance to do something huge. We’ve just been working so hard on our classic skiing. I’ve never been considered a classic skier and so I was like, I gotta to change that and learn how to ski like Sadie and stride and glide with some power and force.”

Contact Stuart Groskreutz at [email protected]