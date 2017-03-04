Boys swimming and diving: Stillwater defends section crown

Stillwater’s Jon Busse swims to a second-place finish in the 200 individual medley during the finals of the Section 4AA meet on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Stillwater Junior High School. Busse joined teammates Sam Larson, Ethan Auleciems and Robert Niemann in qualifying for state in four events. (Gazette staff photos by Stuart Groskreutz)

Stillwater extended its already successful season with a convincing victory in the Section 4AA boys’ swimming and diving meet on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Stillwater Junior High School.

The Ponies, who won the Suburban East Conference title and placed second at the True Team state meet earlier this season, outdistanced Mounds View 580.5-395.5 to claim their sixth straight section crown and 9th in the past 10 years. North St. Paul followed in third place out of nine teams with 276 points.

“It went real well, very happy,” Stillwater coach Brian Luke said. “”We have a really solid team, which is indicative of our second-place at True Team state. We go pretty deep in every event and scored a lot of points.”

The Ponies led all section schools while qualifying 12 entries for this week’s state meet, which will be held at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. The diving prelims and semifinals were held on Thursday, March 2 and swimming prelims will take place on March 3. The swimming and diving finals are set for Saturday, March 4 starting at 6 p.m. One of four Stillwater swimmers in the championship heat of the 200 individual medley, Johan Noer places seventh in the finals of the Section 4AA meet on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Stillwater Junior High School. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Grosrkeutz)

North St. Paul claimed nine state bids and joined Stillwater as the only teams in the section to qualify more than two entries. The Ponies featured strength at the top of the lineup, but also qualified all but three of its section entries for the championship finals which is what led to the wide margin of victory in the team standings.

“We’re lucky we’ve got the whole group,” Luke said. “We had three or four in every event and that’s the key to winning at the section level, and the conference level, too. With this (state) meet coming up you can show up with three or four fast kids because the whole complexion changes, but when you have to go four deep you have to have some kids.

“It was really fun. It was fun to watch and very exciting. The kids did great and it was fun to be a part of.”

Stillwater finished first in all three relays and team members Sam Larson, Ethan Auleciems, Jon Busse and Robert Niemann each qualified for state in four events.

The Ponies started fast in the finals as Larson, Auleciems, Busse and Sam Payne set a meet record while winning the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:35.89, winning by more than three seconds over the runner-up from North St. Paul.

Niemann (1:43.87) and Auleciems (1:44.47) followed that up with a 1-2 finish in the 200 freestyle and Busse placed second in the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:54.27 to qualify for state in that event. John Thomas Larson of Minnesota Online School set the first of his two meet records with a winning time of 1:50.48.

Niemann added a second-place finish to qualify for state in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:44.27. John Thomas Larson also set a blistering pace in that race while finishing in a section record time of 4:26.97, which is just half a second off the existing state record (4:26.47). Johann Noer (4:54.16) and Jared Brandt (4:58.24) finished fourth and fifth to provide a strong showing for the Ponies in the 500.

Luke said he was pleased with the results even for many who did not qualify for the state meet, but finished with fast times.

“We had 2:02 was our fourth IMer and had three sub-four minute kids in the 500, so things like that I thought were pretty nice,” Luke said. “There were all lifetime bests, but you always hope they can get over there and swim.” Robert Niemann, left, and Ethan Auleciems, right, finished 1-2 for the Ponies in the 200 freestyle.

Busse (50.77) and Sam Larson (52.37) placed second and third in the 100 backstroke, with Larson also qualifying for state by finishing under the state qualifying standard. Auleciems touched the wall first in the 100 breastroke (58.68) to advance to state in that event.

Stillwater also won both freestyle relays. Auleciems, Niemann, Joseph Saldin and Payne won the 200 free relay in 1:28.88 and Busse, Larson, Drew Hammerlund and Niemann closed out the meet with a victory in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:13.42.

“It’s a good section,” Luke said. “Stillwater and Mounds View were both at True Team and then North St. Paul has those two really good swimmers and (John Thomas Larson) is fast.”

Four of Stillwater’s state entries are seniors, including Sam Larson, Auleciems, Payne and Hammerlund.

“We’re going to be losing six really good seniors and there are kids stepping up, but you have to have enough of them,” Luke said.

The Ponies are hoping to match or exceed their best previous finish at the MSHSL state meet. Stillwater placed fourth at state in 2007 and fifth in 2008.

Minnetonka finished second at state a year ago, but is a heavy favorite to win this year’s state title. Eden Prairie graduated plenty of points from last year’s state championship team, but also expected to finish near the top.

“We’d like to see if we can get a trophy, which is top three,” Luke said. “That would be our goal and we’ll see what we can do. We have to show up in the prelims and get the job done. Stillwater has never won a trophy at that particular meet, but the other teams get to show up, too.”

Team standings

1. Stillwater 580.5; 2. Mounds View 395.5; 3. North St. Paul 276; 4. Roseville 249.5; 5. White Bear Lake 155; 6. Tartan 154.5; 7. St. Paul Central 152; 8. St. Paul Harding 71; 9. Minnesota Online 40.

Individual results

200 medley relay — *#1. Stillwater (Sam Larson, Ethan Auleciems, Jon Busse and Sam Payne) 1:35.89; *2. North St. Paul, 1:38.99.

200 freestyle — *1. Robert Niemann (St) 1:43.87; *2. Ethan Auleciems (St) 1:44.47; 5. Jared Brandt (St) 1:50.95; 9. Brodie Watson (St) 1:52.57.

200 individual medley — *#1. John Thomas Larson (MO) 1:50.48; *2. Jon Busse (St) 1:54.27; *3. Remi Bougie (Ros) 1:57.68; 5. Drew Hammerlund (St) 1:59.99; 6. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 2:00.99; 7. Johann Noer (St) 2:02.39.

50 freestyle — *1. Jared Baetzold (NSP) 20.89; *2. Abe Townley (WBL) 21.05; 3. Sam Payne (St) 22.36; 4. Joseph Saldin (St) 22.75; 6. John Stack (St) 23.61; 11. Zach Auleciems (St) 23.72.

Diving — *1. Tony Mudek (NSP) 392.95; *2. Josiah Fick (St) 361.65; *3. Tyson Sonnek (NSP) 335.5; *4. Jacob Mudek (NSP) 310.50.

100 butterfly — *#1. Mitchell Whyte (NSP) 50.65; *2. Sam Larson (St) 52.67; *3. Aiden Fairman (SPC) 52.92; 4. Tyler Banks (St) 53.55; 7. Joseph Saldin (St) 56.23; 8. Brodie Watson (St) 57.24.

100 freestyle — *1. Jared Baetzold (NSP) 45.80; *2. Abe Townley (WBL) 46.68; 3. Sam Payne (St) 48.80; 4. Drew Hammerlund (St) 49.84; 6. Ben Schlegel (St) 50.83; 8. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 51.19.

500 freestyle — *#1. John Thomas Larson (MO) 4:26.97; *2. Robert Niemann (St) 4:44.27; *3. Will Quackenbush (MV) 4:52.73; 4. Johann Noer (St) 4:54.16; 5. Jared Brandt (St) 4:58.24; 9. Holden Hammerlund (St) 5:18.24.

200 freestyle relay — *1. Stillwater (Ethan Auleciems, Robert Niemann, Joseph Saldin and Sam Payne) 1:28.88; *2. Mounds View, 1:30.32.

100 backstroke — *1. Mitchell Whyte (NSP) 50.32; *2. Jon Busse (St) 50.77; *3. Sam Larson (St) 52.37; 4. Ben Schlegel (St) 55.57; 5. Tyler Banks (St) 57.46.

100 breastroke — *1. Ethan Auleciems (St) 58.68; *2. Remi Bougie (Ros) 1:01.38; 3. Zach Auleciems (St) 1:01.74; 7. Jonathan Eisenbrandt (St) 1:04.18; 14. Grant Auleciems (St) 1:09.24.

400 freestyle relay — *1. Stillwater (Jon Busse, Sam Larson, Drew Hammerlund and Robert Niemann) 3:13.42; *2. North St. Paul, 3:19.66.

* State qualifiers

# Meet record