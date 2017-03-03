Weather or Not: Wrapping up a strange winter

WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer

BY CHRIS SHAFFER

WCCO CHIEF METEOROLOGIST

This has been a strange winter indeed. We just wrapped up a bizarre February. We only had 0.3 inches of snowfall for the entire month. That ties the all-time record for least amount of snow in February that was set back in 1894. It’s not every day you match a 123-year-old record. And we finished up with one of the top 10 warmest Februaries on record. Who can forget the six consecutive days with highs of 55 degrees or warmer? We lost all of our snow, and we narrowly missed adding over a foot near the end.

Now we turn the page to our third snowiest month … March. Last year was a warm one. In fact it was the fifth-warmest March on record. I don’t know if we will top that, but the monthly models hint at average precipitation with slightly warmer temps. That means we may see several rain days mixed in with the more typical snow days. On this date in 1985 we picked up 12.6 inches of snow. Remember that year. It will come up again at the end of this column.

I’m thrilled to be back as the host for the 10th annual Partnership Party Saturday, March 11, at the Envision Event Center in Oakdale. My wife and I had a blast last year at the big gig. Once again there will be a live auction, silent auction and a new event called the “Mystery Wall.” This will be much like the white elephant gift exchanges many families do for Christmas. The organizers said if our Ponies are playing in the championship boys’ hockey game that night, they will stream it live for all attendees. I said they better plan on it! I hope to see you there as we raise funds for students.

That will be an interesting night because the second I get home I’ll run from room to room changing all our clocks ahead one hour. Yes daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday the 12th. I don’t like losing that hour of sleep, but I love seeing the sun go down one hour later.

And check your calendar. St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday this year. I’ll have my traditional green beer on the 17th (after I get home from doing the 10 p.m. news of course). Cheers!

Monday, March 20, is a big day because it marks the arrival of spring. Most kids say it is a special day because there is no school. Spring break is in full swing that week. I’m jealous if you’re busting away to a warm destination. If you’re doing a staycation like my family, perhaps I will see you at the Greater Stillwater Community Showcase on Saturday the 25th. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stillwater Area High School. Last year’s inaugural event was a hit. I expect another good time checking out local businesses, along with great food and entertainment at this free event.

I will leave you with another weather note. By March 31 our average high will be 49 degrees. But don’t put your shovels away yet. Remember when I brought up the year 1985? On the last day of the month that year we got slammed with 14.7 inches of snow. I remember spending April Fool’s Day shoveling. Some joke.

Stillwater native Chris Shaffer is WCCO’s chief meteorologist.