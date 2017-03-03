County – WASHINGTON COUNTY CDA

The Fair Housing Implementation Council invites you to provide comments on the Addendum to the 2014 Regional Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing

The Fair Housing Implementation Council (FHIC), in cooperation with the Cities of Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Minneapolis, Minnetonka, Plymouth, St. Paul, Woodbury, and the Counties of Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Carver and Scott, has contracted with Mosaic Community Planning, LLC to conduct an Addendum to the FHICs 2014 Regional Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing (AI Addendum).

This notice is to announce the beginning of a minimum thirty-day (30) public comment and review period of the draft AI Addendum. The draft AI Addendum will be available on or about March 1, 2017 at www.ramseycounty.us/FHIC. The purpose of the public comment period is to receive comments from the general public concerning the draft AI Addendum. This fair housing planning is required of communities that receive certain funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Written and/or oral comments may be submitted to:

Alyssa Wetzel-Moore, FHIC Chair

Saint Paul Human Rights and Equal Economic Opportunity

15 West Kellogg Boulevard, 240 City Hall

Saint Paul, MN 55102

Phone: 651-266-8965

Fax: 651-266-8962

E-mail: Alyssa.Wetzel-Moore @ci.stpaul.mn.us

Written comments will be accepted now through April 3, 2017. Additionally, several public meetings are being planned throughout the metro area during March 14, 15 and 16, 2017.

The East Metro public meeting will be held at:

Washington County Community Development Agency

March 14, 2017 at 6pm

7645 Currell Blvd

Woodbury MN 55125

www.wchra.com

Other public meeting locations and times will be listed here www.ramseycounty.us/FHIC as they are finalized.

If you need an accommodation to provide comments or to attend the public meetings, please contact Alyssa Wetzel-Moore five days before the event.

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 3, 2017

658790