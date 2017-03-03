City – CITY OF STILLWATER

NOTICE OF MEETING TIME CHANGE OF

THE STILLWATER CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

ON MARCH 7, 2017

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Stillwater City Councils Regular Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. has been changed to begin at 4:00 p.m. on March 7, 2017 the Councils Recessed Meeting at 7:00 p.m. has not changed.

Meetings are held in Council Chambers at City Hall, 216 North 4th Street.

Do not hesitate to contact the City Clerks Office (651) 430-8802 if you have any questions or need further information.

Date: March 1, 2017

Signed: Diane Ward, City Clerk

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

March 3, 2017

659553