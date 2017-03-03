Authorities seek info on suspicious activity at Lake Elmo Elementary

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a call regarding suspicious activity at Lake Elmo Elmo Elementary.

On Wednesday, March 1, at 5:37 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of suspicious male at Lake Elmo Elementary School. The man entered the school after hours and approached staff asking for a child by name who was in an after-school care program. The staff directed the man to speak to administration to get the child released. Authorities say the man left the area on foot and that he is not known to staff or the family. The man did not have any contact with students.

The man is described as a white, male, middle age, approximately five feet 10 inches, with oily un-kept white-colored, shoulder-length hair.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the sheriff’s offices tip line at 651-430-7850. The sheriff’s office is also encouraging families to go over safety plans and to be vigilant.

If someone sees any suspicious activity occurring, the sheriff’s office says they should call 911 immediately.

This information has been updated.