Miss Pre-Teen Washington County applicants sought

Girls between the ages of 9 and 12 years, can apply for the title of 2017 Miss Pre-Teen Washington County.
Miss Pre-Teen Washington County will represent her county at the Miss Pre-Teen Minnesota pageant, which will be held at the Wellstone Center in St. Paul April 29.
The ” American Heart Association’s’’ Go for Red for Women” is the official charity of the Miss Pre-Teen Minnesota Pageant.
Applicants will compete in a personal interview, onstage interview, fun fashion wear and evening wear. There is no talent or fitness or swimsuit competition.
Applicants must live in Washington County.
Info: misspreteenminnesota.com or 952-432-6758