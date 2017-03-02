Letter: Thanks to Housley for palliative care bill

To the editor:

It is refreshing to talk about something positive in politics. I’m writing to contribute just such a story. I am a volunteer with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. In December, it was my pleasure to meet with Sen. Karin Housley to talk about an idea for legislation that would help cancer patients, their families and many others in Minnesota.

The bill would establish a council to advise the legislature on how to increase the use of palliative care in the state. Palliative care is a discipline that helps patients who are expected to live with chronic, life-altering conditions, often for a long time. It focuses on providing patients with relief from the symptoms, pain, physical stress and mental stress of a serious illness — whatever the diagnosis.

Sen. Housley listened to my personal stories of taking care of my father through his cancer diagnoses and treatments and my husband during his recent medical struggles and passing. She was immediately supportive and offered to author the bill. The bill has already passed out of the Senate committee with unanimous support and is being considered by a House committee. Thank you so much for your caring consideration, Sen. Housley, in authoring and encouraging support for this important legislation. I hope other lawmakers will follow your example.

Lois Raboin

Stillwater