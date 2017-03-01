SAHS students win The Stock Market Game

A team of students at Stillwater Area High School placed first in the high school division of The Stock Market Game, a national interactive educational tool used in grades four through 12 in subjects such as math, social studies and business education. The winning Stillwater team consisted of Jesse Bjugstad and Matthew Siedow.

Nearly 4,000 Minnesota students participated in the fall session of the program.

Student teams participating in the game are given a virtual $100,000 to invest over a 14-week period while competing with other Minnesota students. Each team receives online daily portfolio updates on their current holdings, brokerage fees, interest and team rankings, allowing students to learn both the struggles and the rewards of investing.

The SMG is run nationally by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) Foundation, with the Minnesota chapter of the program managed by the nonprofit BestPrep. The online simulation seeks to expand students’ financial literacy skills by teaching prudent financial planning and money management through firsthand experience, and engages students through technology.