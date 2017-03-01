Historic courthouse extends public hours, tours

The Washington County Historic Courthouse in Stillwater is extending its public hours. (Gazette file photo)

The Washington County Historic Courthouse is extending its hours to make visiting the historic building more convenient to visitors. This includes more evening hours during the week.

The new hours are: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The new hours include a new guided tour schedule:

• 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday

• 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday

• 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Saturday

Self-guided tours are also available during public hours.

The tours offer learning experiences, historic stories, activities, exhibits and interactive biography displays designed to engage public/private school groups, home-school groups, Boy Scout and Girls Scout troops, tourists, and community members. A group tour may be scheduled by calling 651-275-7075, ext. 1.

Currently, an exhibit “Let’s Play Hockey!” is on view, created in conjunction with Hockey Day Minnesota, and will be available until March.

On a tour, the guide will lead the group through some important historic moments in Washington County history, while visitors experience the oldest standing courthouse in Minnesota.

Visitors will hear the legend of Zion’s Hill and the battle between chiefs of the Dakota and Ojibwe tribes, the lumber industry that built Stillwater into the Victorian era town it is today, the 1870s jail, and some characters who called the courthouse home.

Tours are free with a suggested donation to support the Historic Courthouse Restoration Fund.

The Washington County Historic Courthouse is at 101 W. Pine St. in Stillwater.