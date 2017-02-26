Keran and Albrecht are SAHS Athletes of the Week

Danielle Keran

Danielle Keran — Gymnastics

A steady performer and leader the past several seasons, junior Danielle Keran was a strong contributor in all four rotations to help the Stillwater gymnastics team upend rival Roseville for the Section 4AA championship on Feb. 18.

Keran finished sixth in the all-around with a score of 36.35 and qualified to compete at state as an individual after placing fourth in the beam with a score of 9.3. Keran also placed sixth in the vault, seventh in the floor and eighth in the bars to help the Ponies turn in a winning score of 148.0, their highest of the season.

Josh Albrecht

Josh Albrecht — Boys Nordic skiing

One of four seniors in the state lineup for the Stillwater boys’ Nordic ski team, Josh Albrecht finished just outside the top 25 while crossing the line as team’s second finisher in the state meet on Feb. 16 at Giants Ridge.

Albrecht was a key contributor all season for the Ponies, who captured Suburban East Conference and Section 4 championships before placing sixth at state. Albrecht finished 29th at state meet to cap his prep career. He also helped lead the Ponies to a second-place finish at state a year ago and a third-place effort in 2015.