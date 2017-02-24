Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

14-097575

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 26, 2004

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $545,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Donald Bumgardner and Jill Bumgardner, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE: Washington Mutual Bank, FA

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Washington Mutual Bank, FA

SERVICER: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed November 9, 2004, Washington County Recorder, as Document Number 3477503

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association; Dated: September 16, 2012 filed: October 5, 2012, recorded as document number 3910109

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

All that part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SW 1/4 of NW 1/4) of Section Four (4) and all that part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SE 1/4 of NE 1/4) of Section Five (5), all in Township Twenty-eight (28) North, Range Twenty (20) West, Afton Township, Washington County, Minnesota, described as follows:

Commencing at the Northwest corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SW 1/4 of NW 1/4) of Section Four (4), Township Twenty-eight (28), Range Twenty (20, Washington County, Minnesota; thence South along the West line of said Southwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter (SW 1/4 of NW 1/4) of Section Four (4) for Four hundred (400.0) feet to the point of beginning of this description; thence East and parallel with the North line of said SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of Sec. 4 for Five hundred eighty-eight and sixty-two one hundredths (588.62) feet; thence South and parallel with the said West line of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 Sec. 4 for Four hundred four and five tenths (404.5) feet; thence West and parallel with said North line of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 Sec. 4 for Two hundred fifty eight and sixty-two one hundredths (258.62) feet; thence South and parallel with said West line of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 Sec. 4 for Two hundred sixty nine and five tenths (269.5) feet to a point two hundred fifty (250) feet North of the South line of said SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 Sec. 4; thence West and parallel with said South line of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 Sec. 4 and Two hundred fifty (250) feet Northerly therefrom for Three hundred thirty (330) feet to the West line thereof; thence North along said West line of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 Sec. 4 for Three hundred seventy-five (375.0) feet to the Northeast corner of Lot Ten (10) of Tomahawk Hills, as on file and of record in the office of the Register of Deeds in and for Washington County, Minnesota; thence Westerly along the North line of said Lot Ten (10) of Tomahawk Hills for Sixty-seven and seventy-one one hundredths (67.71) feet to the East line of Tomahawk Drive of said Tomahawk Hills; thence Northerly along said Easterly line of Tomahawk Drive for Three hundred fifteen (315) feet, more or less, to its intersection with a line drawn parallel with the North line of the SE 1/4 of NE 1/4 Sec. 5 at a distance of Four hundred (400) feet Southerly therefrom; thence East along said parallel line for Eighty-two and five tenths (82.5) feet to the point of beginning.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 14002 Tomahawk Dr S, Afton, MN 55001

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 04.028.20.23.0002

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $442,509.07

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 20, 2017, 10:00am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street N, Stillwater, MN 55082

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on October 20, 2017, or the next business day if October 20, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: February 21, 2017

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road, Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

February 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, 2017

656561