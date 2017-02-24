Back in Time: Dr. Carnot and Hila Sherman of Bayport

Dr. Carnot Sherman with Len Berg in 1923. (Photo courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society)

The first practicing medical doctor arrived in what would become Minnesota at Joseph R. Brown’s Tamarack House in 1841. Since that time the medical profession in the area has had some of the brightest and best that could be found. One such doctor, Dr. Carnot H. Sherman, took care of the citizens of Bayport for many years.

Sherman was born at Armour, South Dakota on Dec. 23, 1893, the son of Leon and Eliza Sherman. He attended Mount Vernon High School and graduated in 1912. He attended the University of South Dakota and Northwestern University where he graduated in 1919. He interned at the House of Corrections and Inglewood Hospitals, both in Chicago.

Sherman enlisted in the Medical Reserve Crops of the US Army on March 6, 1918 at Chicago, Illinois. He was honorably discharged from the service on Dec. 13, 1918. Dr. Carnot Sherman (Photo courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society)

He began his medical practice at Humboldt, Arizona in 1920, then moved to Marine on St. Croix, Minn. from 1921-1923. He came to Bayport in 1923 and worked until 1929 when he pursued graduate studies in surgical training at the University of Pennsylvania Medical School. Following his graduation in 1931, he spent several years at Oakes, N.D., returning to Bayport in 1943 after the death of Dr. Strand and resumed practice in the same office he used in 1923 at 320 N. 5th Avenue.

Sherman was married to Hila Smith, of Anoka, Minn., on June 8, 1933 in Anoka. In a newspaper account of the wedding, it said that “the bride was lovely in a princess gown of white satin with train. She wore the long white veil caught at the side with orange blossoms, worn by her sister at her wedding five years ago on the same day. Her flowers were an arm bouquet of bride’s roses and white sweet peas.” The newly married couple took a motor trip to northern Minnesota as a honeymoon.

