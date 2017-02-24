10 years ago this week….

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Girls hockey — Kristina King, Callie Dahl and Lyndsey Hawkins each score during a dramatic 48-second stretch in the second period to send the Stillwater girls’ hockey team to a 3-0 victory over Centennial in the Section 3AA championship game at Aldrich Arena. This is the second consecutive section title for the Ponies (19-6-3), who receive 14 saves and a shutout from Amanda Plumm.

Nordic skiing — Stillwater freshman Jessie Diggins wins the individual pursuit by a whopping 1 minute and 25 seconds to help propel the Ponies to a runner-up finish in the girls’ Nordic skiing state meet. Duluth East clips the Ponies 364-361 for the team title. Katie Walsh (21st) and Jackie Pribyl (23rd) also earn all-state honors for the Ponies.

Wrestling — Mounds View prevails in five of the last six matches, including two in overtime, to overtake Stillwater 27-18 in the Section 4AAA finals at Roseville High School. The Ponies advance to the finals with victories over Spring Lake Park (33-18) and Centennial (28-22), two teams that defeated third-seeded Stillwater earlier in the season.

Gymnastics — Despite posting a school record score of 151.05, the Stillwater gymnastics team places three points behind Roseville, which delivers a state-record score of 154.05 to win the Section 4AA championship at Irondale High School. Counting four in each event, the Raiders posted a gaudy average score of 9.628 per gymnast. Caroline Hilpisch (vault, beam and all-around) and Kristina Krenz (beam) qualify for individual state competition for the Ponies.