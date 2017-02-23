UWRF presents free Friday noon concert series Feb. 24 to April 21

The Frances Cohler Coffee Concert Series at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls features performances by University of Wisconsin-River Falls music faculty as well as guest artists from around the world. The concerts, held in Abbott Concert Hall in the Kleinpell Fine Arts building, at noon on selected Fridays throughout the academic year, are free and open to the public and are followed by coffee and treats.

The Kleinpell Fine Arts building is at 420 E. Cascade Ave., River Falls, Wis. For more information call 715-425-3183.

Upcoming concerts are:

• Friday, Feb 24: Minnesota Clarinet Quartet with Sarah Porwoll-Lee, Katrina Mundrng, Nina Olsen and Paul Schimming. It features “l’Histoire du Tango” by Astor Piazzolla, “French Suite” by Yvonne Desportes, “Divertimento” by Alfred Uhl, and “Overture to ‘The Barber of Seville’” by Gioachino Rossini.

• Friday, March 3: Natalia Moiseeva, violin; Skip James, keyboard; Clea Galhano, recorder, with the St. Croix Valley Symphony Orchestra. Concert features “Concerto for Two Violins in A-minor RV522” by Vivaldi, “Concerto for Recorder” by Layton James, “Concerto in F-minor” by J.S. Bach and “Finale” from Symphony 5 “Reformation” by Felix Mendelssohn.

• Friday, March 10: St. Croix Piano Trio (Natalia Moiseeva, violin; Tanya Reminikova, cello; Ivan Konev, piano). Concert features “Sonata for Violin and Piano” by Debussy.

• Friday, March 24: Natalia Moiseeva, violin; Susan Janda, viola; Teresa Richardson, cello and Pat O’Keefe, clarinet. Concert features a Mozart Quintet.

• Friday, April 7:- Natalia Moiseeva, violin; Joan Molloy, violin; Solvay Peterson, cello; Sue Boeve, flute; Laura Edman, organ. Concert features “Scenes from a Gallery” by Craig Phillips for organ, violin and flute, plus several Mozart church sonatas, a Pinkham sonata for organ and strings and several other works for violin, cello and piano.

• Friday, April 14: Oleg Levin, piano.

• Friday, April 21: Jovino Santos Neto, Brazilian-American pianist and composer.