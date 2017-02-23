Oak Park Heights will hire outside help for comp plan update

Oak Park Heights will hire contractors to help complete the required updates to its comprehensive plan by 2018. The updates are generally required every 10 years under state law, and include plans for land use, transportation, water resources, housing, parks, trails and more. The city must also update its storm, water and sanitary sewer management plans.

The city plans to use the firms TPC and Stantec. The total cost of all components of the update is estimated at up to $150,500.

The city council unanimously approved the use of contractors Feb. 15.