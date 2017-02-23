College student achievements

The following students graduated from their college or university:

• St. Scholastica in Duluth: Lori Anderson of Lakeland and Emily Cook of Lake Elmo.

• University of Wisconsin – La Crosse: Katie Forster and Daniel Weipert, both of Stillwater.

The following students made the dean’s list or similar honor roll at their college or university:

• Baylor University in Waco, Texas: Ally R Bumgardner of Afton; Madison Fernandez and Melissa Lee Lounsbury, both of Lake Elmo; and Alice Anne Knaeble and Emma Kathryn Stratmoen, both of Stillwater.

• Macalester College in St. Paul: Hardt Bergmann of Stillwater.

• Montana State University: Ray Buse of Marine on St. Croix; and Madisen Fedorowski and Kory Kirby, both of Stillwater.

• St. Olaf: Samuel Lagus of Stillwater.

• University of Alabama: Riecher Douglas Denmark of Stillwater.

• University of Nebraska – Lincoln: Alexander Eitzman and Ella Janochoski, both of Lake Elmo.

• University of St. Thomas in St. Paul: Kiersten M. Idzorek and Joshua J. Sharp of Afton; Derrick L. Barr of Grant; Shelby L. Alm, James E. Hangge, Samantha J. Heintz, Gabrielle B. Johnson, Savannah B. Johnson; Althea S. Larson; Samantha R. Matschi, Sarah L. Nelson, William Q. Rehnberg, Daniel S. Smetana, Jessica A. Thomas, Fion T. Tran and Sophie A. Van Pelt, all of Lake Elmo; Grant R. Bowersox and Samuel A. Luloff, both of St. Mary’s Point; Daniel R. Lenertz and William V. Lenertz, both of Lakeland; Autumn R. Nyenhuis of Marine on St. Croix; Matthew C. Crea of Oak Park Heights; Brady G. Anderson, Rachel C. Artig, Sebastian A. Borges Koetz, Shae Bottum, Alixandra M. Cogan, Davis J. Demeuse, Jacquelyn R. Ellingson, Roberta N. Ellingson, Cooper J. Hanson, Courtney P. Hegarty, Matthew J. Henschell, Alexander S. Herrmann, Ryley S. Hoff, Carly J. Johnson, Savannah M. Johnson, Carson E. Kuball, Sydney C. Kuball, Ann L. Kullas, Kaitlin L. Langer, Maximilian J. Larson, Amanda J. Lundell, Megan C. McGuire, Kathryn T. Messelt, Kelsey L. Milanovich, Megan M. Miller, Zachary T. Nielsen, Oliver J. O’Keefe, Joshua D. Panek, Bryan D. Rettner, Claire A. Rossez, Ashley N. Roux, Nathan J. Schlosser, Laura A. Serier, Jared M. Shea, Austin T. Sovell, Margaret C. Steinbrunn, John O. Talbot, Annie N. Vitale, Stephen R. Wagner, Catherine J. Wessel, all of Stillwater; and Rachel C. Habas of West Lakeland.

• University of Wisconsin – Madison: Emma Wiessner of Afton; Kenneth Allen, Samuel Begin, Justin DeShaw, Robert Enright, Sofi Lalonde, Jamie Larmie, Jamison Miller, Sophia Portelli, Ella Richman, Peyton Sorensen, Adam Tholen, all of Lake Elmo; Cecelia Peterson of Marine on St. Croix; Laura Brothern, Colton Cannon, Catherine Casto, Margaret Edman, Grace Frecentese, Molly Frisch, Hannah Glasrud, Isaac Hale, Madeline Hall, Courtney Hove, Kyle Johnson, Justine Jones, Kevin Jones, Lauren Jorgensen, Helen Keyes, Thomas Linden, Molly Mapstone, Mary Clare Mulcahy, Nicholas Richardson, Briana Russell, Emily Sheely, Brian Treacy, Eliza Weisberg and Maxwell Ylitalo, all of Stillwater.

• University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh: Megan Slate of Stillwater.

• University of Wisconsin – River Falls: Kimberly Doerr, Krista Haglund, Cassidy Hall, Peter Vermeland and Nicholas Winkler, all of Afton; Madeline Greene and Naomi Kyndberg, both of Bayport; Kristen Allen, Andrew Birkholz, Arron Chelmo, Alexa Gibson, Caroline Tschanz and Rachel Windingstad, all of Lake Elmo; Helen Broecker, Charlene Eling and Johnathan Weicherding, all of Lakeland; and Brooke Amann, Veronica Anuforo, Sean Baumeister, Carlee Bebeau, Mark Boyts, Jacob Humpal, Anna Krueger, Jeffrey Perkins, Ryan Pero, Sienna Ramage, Molly Ruoho, Franco Schildknecht, Ashley Schuler, Kimberly Stickfort, Sarah Sundberg, Anna Wessel, Mason Wilhelmy, Ashley Wright and Kahlea Xiong, all of Stillwater.

• Vermillion College: Nathan Gillett of Bayport; and Douglas Johnson and Joshua Wille, both of Stillwater.