Bayport plans first major street project in years

The city of Bayport hasn’t done major street projects for several years, but it’s gearing up for a cycle of infrastructure improvements. It plans to kick off with a street and sewer improvement project in 2017.

The cost of the entire proposed project is estimated at roughly $670,000. Owners of adjacent properties would pay special assessments to help cover the cost of some parts of the project. Other funds would come from the city.

The city currently has a $1.4 million balance in its water/sewer fund and a balance of nearly $3.5 million in its street reconstruction fund.

This year’s proposed project would take place in six different areas. Potential components include:

1. Second Avenue South (100-200 block): water main installation, sanitary sewer extension, storm water improvements and street reconstruction.

2. Third Avenue South (from Highway 95 to Fifth Street): road reconstruction with curb and gutter; storm water improvements; sanitary sewer improvements.

3. Alley (between Third Avenue South and Fourth Avenue South): road reconstruction, sanitary sewer improvements.

4. Fourth Avenue South (east of intersection with Third Street South): pave gravel street and correct drainage issues.

5. Drainage swale (on the 600 block of Third Avenue South): storm water improvements.

6. Sixth Avenue North (200 block): storm water drainage improvements (ease flooding conditions).

City staff says the Second Avenue South project makes sense because a business called Engineered Supply, LLC (201 Second Ave. S.) will be connecting to the city’s water and sewer system, so part of the road will already be torn up. A memo from public works director Matt Kline says that “makes this transition a good time to upgrade city infrastructure and make utility improvements to the immediate area.”

According to city engineer John Parotti, incorporating several projects into one larger project should help the city receive more favorable bids than if each project were done separately.

The Third Avenue street project was selected based on a 2011 street rating.

“The Third Avenue project is essentially the worst road in Bayport,” Kline said.

The alley connecting to Third Avenue made sense to do at the same time, he said.

The three standalone drainage improvements were selected based on a draft drainage study by city staff. The study identifies about 25 areas for improvements.

“Most of them fit into groups that will make a couple of substantial-sized projects, and these didn’t really fit into any of those areas very well,” Parotti said.

On Feb. 13, the city council unanimously approved the preparation of a feasibility study, plans and specifications for the proposed 2017 street project. Mayor Susan St. Ores was absent.

The feasibility study will improve on the cost estimate, and generate estimated assessments for nearby property owners. Affected property owners will be notified by mail.

The first public hearing on the project is planned for March 6. If the council chooses to move forward with the project, it will be asked in April to authorize staff to seek bids for the project, with bid review and acceptance expected June 5.

