Letter: Lohmer shouldn’t support bill

To the editor:

Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) is a movement to end support for Israel’s oppression of Palestinians and pressure Israel to comply with international law. BDS is a worldwide non-violent effort to end what ex-President Jimmy Carter termed the apartheid policies of Israel. It is the same kind of movement that effectively ended apartheid in South Africa.

However, the Jewish lobby is threatened by this BDS movement, and our own Rep. Kathy Lohmer is one of the authors of a bill (HF 400) which would ban any state vendor from boycotting Israeli goods. Is it really the purpose of the Minnesota Legislature to advocate for Israel? Perhaps Rep. Lohmer should instead pressure Israel to end the conditions that prompted the boycott in the first place.

Donald Empson

Stillwater