Business • Community & People Fire & ice at inaugural chamber winter gala Published February 20, 2017 at 7:00 am By Jonathan Young The St. Paul Winter Carnival’s King Boreas LXXXI (Stillwater native Jason Bradshaw, left) knighted the community award winners at the inaugural Greater Stillwater Chamber Winter Gala Feb. 10 at the Water Street Inn in Stillwater. Winners included John Ostrowski, Sr. Mary Juliana, Youth Service Bureau, Cory Buettner, Bayport police officer Quinn Willmarth, Special Products and Lift Bridge Brewery. (Gazette staff photo by Jonathan Young) Not to outdone, the Fire King of the St. Paul Vulcans knighted Chuck Dougherty, left, owner of the Water Street Inn. (Gazette staff photo by Jonathan Young)