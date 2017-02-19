Boys swimming and diving: Ponies wrap up third straight SEC crown

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Even while holding seven varsity regulars out of the lineup, the Stillwater boys’ swimming and diving team showed of its depth while defeating White Bear Lake to capture its third consecutive Suburban East Conference championship on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the White Bear Area YMCA.

It marked the 30th consecutive dual meet victory for the Ponies (8-0 SEC, 8-0) since falling to East Ridge during the 2013-14 season.

“East Ridge had a run there for a couple of years, but we’ve gotten back in the driver’s seat, which is fun to be,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “It’s a fun thing to try and do each year and the guys stepped up every time they needed to, so we feel good about that. There are 46 all-conference chances and Stillwater got 14, so if you’re going to garner a third of the spots you’d better win it.”

Stillwater had seven of its top performers practice as usual at Stillwater Junior High School before joining the team as spectators for the season finale.

“We kept the kids who were not guaranteed an all-conference spot,” Luke said. “I think we were pretty safe. I did tell them to (bring gear) just in case, but we still had really good swimmers there.”

Led by Aidan Bloomquist and Jared Brandt, who each won two events the Ponies still had plenty of firepower. Bloomquist won the 200 individual medley in a time of 2:04.83 and added a victory in the 100 freestyle with a time of 51.28. Brodie Watson (2:12.31) placed second for Stillwater in the 200 IM while Ben Schlegel (52.50) and Parker Schulte (55.15) placed second and third to give the Ponies a sweep of the top three spots in the 100 free.

Brandt led a 1-2-3 finish in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:55.50 — Holden Hammerlund (2:04.35) and David Beck (2:05.25) followed in second and third — and also paced a sweep of the top three in the 500 free with a winning time of 5:06.72. Hammerlund (5:20.63) and Beck (5:27.94) also landed second and third in the race.

“I thought overall the kids swam really well,” Luke said. “Jared was outside all-conference, but put it together and made all-conference and a few others were right on the line. I think every one of them moved up that was close. (Tyler) Banks moved way up, Bloomquist moved up and (Josepho) Saldin moved way up. Some of these kids had sharp times at True Team state that if they had in the conference they’d be on easy street, but they basically recreated those times at White Bear Lake.”

Josiah Fick delivered a first-place finish in diving with a score of 229.30 and the Ponies also received victories from Schlegel in the 100 backstroke (56.70) and Jonathan Eisenbrandt in the 100 breastroke (1:06.11).

The Ponies also closed out the night with a victory from Saldin, Watson, Brandt and Bloomquist in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:35.04.

White Bear Lake placed first in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays and Abe Townley also won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly to lead the Bears.

“He’s really fast,” Luke said.

The majority of athletes took advantage of the opportunity to swim in more competitive events and also in more preferred lanes because of those held out of this meet.

The coach also listed strong performances from eighth-grader Nicholas Nelson and sophomore Brendan Pelto in the JV heat of the 500 freestyle. Nelson received the team’s Athlete of the Week honor and Pelto garnered the Workout Award.

“They’re doing some nice swimming and they’re young kids,” said Luke, who noted Pelto is in just his second year of competitive swimming.

The coach was also pleased that all six members of this year’s senior class earned all-conference. Those seniors include Ethan Auleciems, Tyler Banks, Drew Hammerlund, Sam Larson, Sam Payne and Ben Schlegel.

“When you go back, except for Ethan who showed up in ninth grade, the other five were all in the JV meet in seventh grade so these guys weren’t always this good. We have three school record holders in there and it’s a great senior group, but next year we’ve got some big holes to fill.”

The Ponies will compete in the JV conference meet on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Stillwater Junior High School and then host the Section 4AA Meet on Feb. 23-25.

Stillwater 98, White Bear Lake 82

200 medley relay — 1. White Bear Lake, 1:46.24; 2. Stillwater (Ben Schlegel, Jonathan Eisenbrandt, Tyler Banks and John Stack) 1:47.83; 3. Stillwater (Jack Batterton, Grant Auleciems, Brodie Watson and Parker Schulte) 1:56.65.

200 freestyle — 1. Jared Brandt (St) 1:55.50; 2. Holden Hammerlund (St) 2:04.35; 3. David Beck (St) 2:05.25.

200 individual medley — 1. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 2:04.83; 2. Brodie Watson (St) 2:12.31; 4. Grant Auleciems (St) 2:23.77.

50 freestyle — 1. Abe Townley (WBL) 21.38; 2. Joseph Saldin (St) 23.34; 3. John Stack (St) 24.21; 4. Parker Schulte (St) 24.69.

Diving — 1. Josiah Fick (St) 229.90.

100 butterfly — 1. Abe Townley (WBL) 52.73; 2. Tyler Banks (St) 55.89; 3. Joseph Saldin (St) 57.38; 4. Brodie Watson (St) 58.78.

100 freestyle — 1. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 51.28; 2. Ben Schlegel (St) 52.50; 3. Parker Schulte (St) 55.15.

500 freestyle — 1. Jared Brandt (St) 5:06.72; 2. Holden Hammerlund (St) 5:20.63; 3. David Beck (St) 5:27.94.

200 freestyle relay — 1. White Bear Lake, 1:35.15; 2. Stillwater (Aidan Bloomquist, Joseph Saldin, Parker Schulte and Jared Brandt) 1:35.44; 3. Stillwater (Holden Hammerlund, Jonathan Eisenbrandt, David Beck and Grant Auleciems) 1:44.45.

100 backstroke — 1. Ben Schlegel (St) 56.70; 2. Tyler Banks (St) 1:00.88; 5. Jack Batterton (St) 1:12.06.

100 breastroke — 1. Jonathan Eisenbrandt (St) 1:06.11; 2. Grant Auleciems (St) 1:08.47; 4. Arthur Fugate (St) 1:11.43.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Joseph Saldin, Brodie Watson, Jared Brandt and Aidan Bloomquist) 3:35.04; 2. Stillwater (John Stack, David Beck, Nicholas Nelson and Holden Hammerlund) 3:50.10.