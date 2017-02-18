Lakeview Health Foundation breakfast

Community members are invited to the ninth annual Lakeview Health Foundation Community Breakfast.

The breakfast on Thursday, Feb. 23 is complimentary and catered by the Lake Elmo Inn. It’s an opportunity to learn more about the work performed throughout the St. Croix Valley by Lakeview Emergency Medical Service. Attendees will also learn about the difference made in the lives of the patients by the funds raised through the foundation.

Speakers at the event, which is sponsored by First State Bank and Trust, will include representatives from the emergency medical service. Lakeview EMS covers a service area of 325 square miles with more than 6,700 requests for service including around 200 calls for children.

Join the Lakeview Health Foundation from 7:30-8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Lake Elmo Inn Event Center. There is no cost to attend. Register at lakeviewhealth.org/newsandevents or call 651-430-8732 with questions.