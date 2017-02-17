Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS UNSUPERVISED

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 82-PR-17-625

In Re: Estate of

Jeanne M. Savage,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 14, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Washington County Government Center, 14949 62nd St. N., Stillwater, MN 55082-6132, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedents heirs, and for the appointment of Robert W. Felt, whose address is 14419 55th St. N., Stillwater, MN 55082, as personal representative of the decedents estate in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the decedents estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: February 14, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Susan R. Miles,

Judge of District Court

/s/ Annette Fritz,

Court Administrator

/s/ J. Johnson,

Deputy

ANDERSON LEGAL SERVICES PLLC

Jeanne M. Anderson

MN# 166170

226 Myrtle Street East

Stillwater, MN 55082

Telephone: 651-439-1389

Facsimile: 651-344-0701

e-mail: [email protected]

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

February 17, 24, 2017

654008