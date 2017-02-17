Ordinances – STILLWATER TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That the Town Board of Stillwater Township, Washington County, Minnesota shall consider an application request from MJ Raleigh Trucking, Inc for the Annual Operating Permit for 2017 for the existing aggregate mine at 15250 100th Street North at the Board Meeting on the 9th day of March, 2017, at 7:30 P.M. at the Town Hall. The request is to continue the existing use on the mine site. A copy of the application is available from the Town Clerk.
Kathy Schmoeckel
Town Clerk
Stillwater Township, Minnesota
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
February 17, 2017
653439