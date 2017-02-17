Ordinances – STILLWATER TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That the Town Board of Stillwater Township, Washington County, Minnesota shall consider an application request from MJ Raleigh Trucking, Inc for the Annual Operating Permit for 2017 for the existing aggregate mine at 15250 100th Street North at the Board Meeting on the 9th day of March, 2017, at 7:30 P.M. at the Town Hall. The request is to continue the existing use on the mine site. A copy of the application is available from the Town Clerk.

Kathy Schmoeckel

Town Clerk

Stillwater Township, Minnesota

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

February 17, 2017

653439