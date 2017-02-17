Hoof Prints: Review: ‘Everything You want Me to Be’ inspired by Minnesota locations

This piece is brought to you by Hoof Prints, a partnership between The Gazette and The Pony Express, Stillwater Area High School’s student newspaper.

By Mason Urban

Pony Express

The new mystery novel Everything You Want Me To Be by Mindy Mejia will be officially released Jan. 3. The book has received mostly positive reviews so far as it is averaging about 3.5-4 out of 5 stars. The author Mindy Mejia is a Minnesota-born author and most of her other books take place in Minnesota.

The book Everything You Want Me To Be takes place in southern Minnesota and is about a high school senior Hattie Hoffman who was found stabbed to death on the night of her school play. Local sheriff and family friend Del Goodman vows to find the murderer, but trying to solve the murder yields more questions than answers. The story is told from three points of view: Del, Hattie and the new English teacher. They run through the last year of Hattie’s life to figure out who the murderer is.

The beginning of the book really draws the reader in as the author tells the reader about Hattie, a talented actress who has dreams of moving out to New York City just after she graduates high school. She doesn’t know many people and doesn’t have a lot of money, but she has the drive and attitude to get herself there, even though her family and friends have no idea why she wants to leave. As her high school career is coming to an end, she gets her big break starring as Lady Macbeth in her school’s performance. This is the first time where the people in her town start to believe in her dream.

Another strength of this book is that unlike some mystery novels it does a good job at keeping the mystery of who Hattie’s killer is.

One major complaint is that the book ends kind of abruptly and doesn’t give details to who killed Hattie, which has frustrated some readers.

“I think it’s hard to talk about any weaknesses of the book without giving any spoilers, so I’ll just say that I wish the ending was a little more drawn out and that we got more details,” Hinchcliffe said.

Another minor weakness for the book is that the author Mindy Mejia is a relative unknown as this is only her second book. So even if the book is getting good reviews it probably won’t get the national attention it deserves. But this gives her a chance to build a fanbase and help get her name out there.

“I didn’t have any prior knowledge of Mindy Mejia before reading this book, but that is partially because of the fact that she is a relatively new author. She only has one other book, which is called The Dragon Keeper, but I hope to read many more books of hers in the future,” Hinchcliffe said.

This is a good book that keeps readers on the edge of their seats and makes them not want to put the book down. This book is a must read for mystery fans and anyone looking for a good read.