Empty Bowls tickets on sale, pottery sought

Youth United Way invites the public to attend its 15th Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser on Thursday, March 2, at Stillwater Area High School, 5701 Stillwater Blvd. N., Oak Park Heights.

Youth United Way is a group of eight- to 12th-grade students who work together to raise money for youth and hunger programs in the community.

Empty Bowls is the group’s largest fundraiser during the year. The group works for months to find local artists and restaurants to donate pottery bowls, soup and bread.

The soup and bread serve as a simple meal to enjoy at the event, and the pottery bowls go home with the guests to remind them that hunger exists everywhere, even here in the Stillwater area community.

The Youth United Way is seeking pottery and pottery bowls for the event. Anyone who has good pottery they’d like to donate to this event can contact Lois Raboin at 651-439-3838 or [email protected] , or they may drop it off at the United Way office, 1825 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater.

The event is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 2. Tickets cost $20 for soup and a pottery bowl or $10 for soup only. Tickets for children and students cost $5.

Buy tickets at conta.cc/2kOYAKE.