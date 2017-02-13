William “Bill” C Strand

William C. Strand, age 85, passed away February 8, 2017 after a short illness.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Myrtle Strand and his sisters, Marilyn Strand and Betty Holte.

Bill grew up in Marine-on-St.Croix and lived most of his life in the St. Croix Valley. He graduated from Stillwater High School and later, Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.

A memorial service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church in Marine-on-St.Croix on Sunday, February 19th with visitation an hour before the 2 p.m. service. Memorials can be sent to Christ Lutheran Church, Marine-on-St.Croix or Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN.

