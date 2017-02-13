Column: Expect fiscally responsible budget from MN House

Kathy Lohmer

BY KATHY LOHMER

GUEST COLUMNIST

In 2011, Gov. Mark Dayton’s first year in office, several Republicans stated their opposition to increasing state government spending beyond $34 billion.

Less than six years later, Gov. Dayton has proposed a budget that would spend nearly $46 billion on government programs.

You can say what you want about the governor but, God bless him, he’s nothing if not consistent. He has proposed new spending and increased taxes in times of surplus and deficit, so this year’s budget plan is not surprising.

Specifically for the upcoming 2018-19 biennium, Governor Dayton is proposing a $45.8 billion budget for 2018-19, which is roughly a 10 percent increase over the $41.5 billion 2016-17 budget.

Despite Minnesota’s $1.4 billion surplus, Gov. Dayton would like $1.5 billion in new taxes and fees over the next two years alone by increases in the gas tax, tab fees, the Metro area sales tax, new license/title surcharges and more. He also wants a $1.4 billion tax increase on trips to the doctor by extending the provider tax, otherwise known as the sick tax.

I am very confident in telling you that spending an extra $4.3 billion on state government programs and increasing taxes and fees will not be Minnesota House priorities.

In fact, we will likely head in the opposite direction. Last session we approved legislation that Gov. Dayton vetoed that would have provided roughly $800 million in tax relief to middle-class Minnesotans, and I believe a similar proposal will be approved in the House at some point again this session. With a $1.4 billion surplus in hand, Minnesotans expect it.

Once we receive updated economic forecast numbers, the budget setting process will begin in earnest. For now, the governor has given us his budget roadmap. Expect the House to review it and then chart a more fiscally responsible course.

As always, I am interested in your feedback. Please feel free to contact me by e-mail at [email protected] or contact my office at 651-296-4244. You can also send mail to my office address: 501 State Office Building, 100 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul, MN 55155.

Kathy Lohmer, R-Stillwater, represents District 39B in the Minnesota House of Representatives.