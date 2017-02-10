Ordinances – CITY OF STILLWATER

ORDINANCE NO. 1091

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE STILLWATER CITY CODE CHAPTER 31, ENTITLED ZONING ORDINANCE, BY AMENDING THE ZONING MAP OF THE CITY TO REZONE CERTAIN PROPERTY WITHIN THE CENTRAL BUSINESS DISTRICT BY ADDING THEM TO THE CENTRAL BUSINESS DISTRICT BLUFFTOP HEIGHT OVERLAY DISTRICT

The City Council of the City of Stillwater, Washington County, Minnesota, does ordain:

Section 1. The overlay zoning of the subject property, location of which is legally described in Exhibit A and depicted on Exhibit B, is hereby amended to CBDBT, Central Business District Blufftop. This proceeding is known as Planning Case No. 2016-43.

Section 2. This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after publication according to law.

Section 3. In all other ways the Stillwater City Code shall remain in full force and effect.

Adopted by the City Council this 7th of February, 2017.

CITY OF STILLWATER

/s/ Ted Kozlowski

Ted Kozlowski, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Diane F. Ward

Diane Ward, City Clerk

EXHIBIT A

West 90 feet of Lot 15, Block 19, Original Town (now City) of Stillwater, Washington County, Minnesota.

AND

West 90 feet of Lot 14, Block 19, Original Town (now City) of Stillwater, Washington County, Minnesota.

AND

South 45 feet of the West 90 feet of Lot 16, Block 19, Original Town (now City) of Stillwater, Washington County, Minnesota.

AND

North 5 feet of the West 90 feet of Lot 15, Block 19, Original Town (now City) of Stillwater, Washington County, Minnesota.

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

February 10, 2017

652074

