Josephine Kiel

Age 88, of Stillwater passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, February 4, 2017, at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater.

Josephine was a 63 year resident of Stillwater, lifelong parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and faithful volunteer with many community organizations.

She is survived by her children; Ellie Larson, Ronald (Joy) Kiel Jr., Denny (Barbara Most) Kiel, Diana (Jamie) Worenson, Kitty (Jake) Jacobson, Kevin Kiel, Christopher (Sherri Blevins) Kiel, Corinne (Joe Buck) Shindelar, and Joseph (Jeanne) Kiel; 18 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Alma (Joe) Kennedy; brother, Paul Abbott.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Ronald Kiel Sr., and great-granddaughter, Bailey Kiel.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 423 S. 5th St., Stillwater, MN 55082. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 Osgood Ave N., Stillwater, MN, 55082 and also for one hour prior to the Mass on Friday at the church. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Stillwater. Memorials preferred to Catholic Charities or Lakeview Hospice.

