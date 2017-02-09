Festival Theatre puts on Valentine’s show ‘Hopelessly Romantic’ Feb. 11

The final preparations are taking place as Festival Theatre plans for its eighth annual “Hopelessly Romantic” Valentine’s event. The community will have only one chance to attend the evening of comedy, music, poetry and improv: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Franklin Square Black Box.

Special guest actor and comedian Nancy Conger will return. The evening also includes improv comedy from Festival Theatre artistic staff. Jaclyn Johnson, Seth Kaltwasser, Rachel Kuhnle and Josiah Laubenstein will take suggestions and contributions from audience members to create laughs surrounding the themes of the Valentine’s Day holiday.

Another hihglight of the event is the on-the-spot poetry “contests.” Amery, Wis., poet laureate Ed Moersfelder, who will be the evening’s host, said, “It’s great fun to see the humor and poetry from couples who come for this alternative to the Hallmark Holiday.” With a few examples and guidance, Moersfelder aids attendees in penning limericks, haiku, even the odd free verse.

“Our audience members write poems that are sassy and sharp — and still full of love. It is always a treat,” Moersfelder said.

Local bake shop, Mama T’s Sweet Treats, is providing cupcakes, and there will be a variety of wines.

“We’re going to bring in three different types of wine that we’ve never done before: a champagne prosecco, a pinot grigio and a pinot noir,” Festival Theatre’s event coordinator Janell Johnson said.

There is limited capacity in the Franklin Square Black Box so patrons are encouraged to make reservations. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at FestivalTheatre.org, by emailing festivaltheatreboxoffice@gmail.com or by calling the box office at 715-483-3387.