Stillwater Chiropractic office opens

The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce welcomed and celebrated new business Anchored Chiropractic with a ribbon cutting ceremony in January. The event took place at the new offices of Anchored Chiropractic at 1060 Curve Crest Boulevard, Suite 102, Stillwater.

“We are so excited to be opening our practice here in Stillwater,” said Dr. Chase O’Keefe. “We specialize in scientific upper cervical chiropractic and wellness care for families, and we are passionate about helping our clients become a better, healthier version of themselves with a drug-free approach.”

The O’Keefes are new residents of the community and are involved with local organizations including the Stillwater Area Kiwanis Club and teh chamber.

Info: AnchoredChiropracticMN.com