Lindsay Marie (Keenan) Cardinal

Lindsay Marie Cardinal, 35, of Foreston, died January 31, 2017 as a result of a head on collision involving a drunk driver. She was born January 4, 1982 in St. Paul, MN and attended Stillwater schools where she played basketball and soccer. She graduated Class of 2000.

Lindsay attended Saint Cloud State University where she was team captain of the SCSU Women’s Rugby team and a collegiate All-American. Through her success at SCSU, Lindsay was selected to the Minnesota All-Star Team, Midwest All-Star Team and excelled to the highest level of rugby, playing on the USA Under-23 Eagles Team.

Lindsay was preceded in death by grandfather Arvin Gearman and grandparents James and Dorothy Keenan.

Lindsay is survived by adoring husband, Matthew; children Lillian Rose (5), Wyatt James (4), and Evelyn Jo (1); parents Tim and Mary Jo (Gearman) Keenan; father-in-law and mother-in-law Daniel and Pamela (Naumann) Cardinal; sisters Megan (Dan) Quinn and Alexandra Keenan; sisters-in-law Valery (Tony) Wruck, Cassandra Cardinal; and grandmother, Rosemarie (Hable) Gearman. Also survived by an extremely close family with many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and a fiercely loyal group of friends.

Lindsay cherished every moment as a stay at home mom and was also passionate about serving on the board of the non-profit W.I.N.K- Women In Need of Kindness, as the Donation Operations Manager. She celebrated life at every opportunity. Her joy was contagious and she brought sunshine to the lives of those who knew her. Her spirit will be carried on in her precious children and the many lives she touched.

To celebrate Lindsay’s life there will be a visitation Friday, February 10th, 4-8 p.m., at St. Mary’s Church in Milaca. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary’s Church on Saturday, February 11th at 11 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to W.I.N.K.- Women In Need of Kindness and Holbrook Farms Retreat of Minnesota.

