2-4-1937 to 1-25-2017

Daniel Corcoran, formerly of Stillwater, MN, died peacefully January 25, 2017 in Bonita Springs, FL following an extended battle with cancer.He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jeanne; children, Dan, Debbie Kiel, Kelly (Karl) Reichersamer, Colleen (Scott) Landin; grandchildren, A.J. Johnson, Katie (Brad) Mueller, Emily Johnson, Sam Johnson, Kale Reichersamer, Colin Corcoran, Garrett Corcoran, Luke Landin and Nick Landin; great-grandchildren, Lucy Mueller and Ava Johnson; sister, Maureen (John) Kispert; many special relatives and friends.Dan is remembered as a quiet man with a keen sense of humor and a strong faith, who contributed greatly to his community and church. His family always came first, his love of sports and anything Irish came next, and he considered everyone his friend.Following a 45 year career with George W. Olsen Construction Co., he retired to Florida where he relaxed as an avid reader, indulged in good cigars, a little PBR, and weekly poker with his friends.The world has lost a loyal Irishman, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.Mass of Christian Burial is Monday, February 13, 2017, 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Stillwater, MN with visitation at church one hour prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Michael’s Church or donor’s choice.