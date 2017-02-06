Kyle Ross Segelstrom

Kyle Segelstrom, of New Ulm, formerly of Stillwater, died in a farm accident on January 29, 2017 at the age of 27.

Kyle was a Stillwater graduate of the Class of 2008 and graduated from Universal Technical Institute, Chicago in 2010. He lived in New Ulm, MN and worked for North Central International from 2010 to present. Kyle was a kind, loving and caring man.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Paul and Patricia Segelstrom and Roscoe and Grace Pierce.

He will be sadly missed by parents, Jim and Pat; sister, Courtney; soon to be brother-in-law, Justin Ullrich; godparents, Bill and Gail Hanson; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Best friend to many, kind, smiling jokester. Small town guy who loved the outdoors especially all kinds of fishing, camping, biking, and snowboarding. He touched countless lives in his 27 years.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 18, 2017 beginning at 2 p.m. with a Celebration of Kyle’s life at 5 p.m. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard (NW corner of Hwy 36 and Co Rd 5), Stillwater.

