Chamber welcomes Stoudt Law

The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce welcomed Stoudt Law as a member with a ribbon cutting in January. Owner Anne Stoudt specializes in personal injury law.

Stoudt Law helps clients in the St. Croix Valley and the surrounding St. Paul and Minneapolis Metro Area with injuries ranging from short-term whiplash pain to severe, debilitating injuries such as traumatic brain injuries or permanent disabilities.

“We don’t take any shortcuts” Stoudt said. “We hold our clients’ hands from the very first forms that must be filled out to start the claims process, to finalizing the settlement. We make sure all proper no-fault coverage is provided, and we aggressively pursue settlements to compensate our clients for their pain and suffering.”

Info: stoudtlaw.com.