Boys hockey: Late tally lifts Panthers over Stillwater

After cruising to 13 victories in a row to start the season, the Stillwater boys’ hockey team has been tagged with three losses in their past six games. The No. 3-ranked Ponies were stopped by sixth-ranked Lakeville North 3-2 in a nonconference game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.

The Panthers (15-3-2) scored three times in the third period — including the game-winner with just two seconds remaining — to rally past Stillwater (10-1 SEC, 16-3), which was outshot 34-24.

“I thought we actually played pretty well,” Ponies coach Matt Doman said. “I thought we generated a lot of good chances and defensively we were pretty responsible for the most part. When you play a really good team every time you step on the ice could be the most important shift. We had a couple mistakes, a couple breakdowns and they ended up in the back of our net. It’s a different lesson than we learned against White Bear Lake and Eden Prairie, because honestly we probably didn’t deserve to win those two. “(Tuesday) we generated and we did enough good things that we felt like we could have or should have won the game. Hopefully that burns a little bit more in our bellies. We’re getting to that point in the season where we have to win those type of games against good teams.”

Trailing 2-1 after giving up two goals earlier in the third, Noah Cates tied the game for the Ponies at 13:54 of the period on an assist from Jesse Bjugstad.

The teams appeared headed to overtime when Brock Draeger took a pass from the corner that slid all the way through the crease to his stick on the backside, where he deposited the deciding goal.

“All six guys on the ice were at fault,” Doman said. “All six guys had an opportunity to affect that play and none of them did. You just can’t have that.”

TJ Sagissor broke a scoreless tie for the Ponies midway through the second period with a power play goal on assists by Thomas Bruchu and Matthew Stanton.

“The first period we were good defensively,” Doman said. “Offensively we didn’t create a lot and the second period we had way too many turnovers in the neutral zone, but still thought we controlled the period.”

Draeger answered with the first of his two goals for the Panthers on the power play at 9:04 of the third period, followed three minutes later by Reed Smith’s tally to provide a 2-1 lead.

“They play a lot like we do,” Doman said. “They’re fast and want to be attacking and they shoot the puck from every where. We probably had more Grade A chances, but they were relentless at getting pucks to the net. That’s tough to play against, so give them credit for how they played. We did a lot of good things and they did a lot of good things. It was an eye opener to what a playoff-type game should be.”

Doman doesn’t sense any panic, but is hoping the recent adversity will lead to renewed focus down the stretch.

“It’s yet to be determined and how we use these lessons we’re having to go through,” Doman said. “I have total faith and belief in our team. We’re a good team and we believe we’re a good team and we have confidence in what we can do. At the end of the day, I think we’ll be fine, but these are lessons we have to learn now. If you lose a tight game like that you’re season is going to be over. Going through some of these tests will benefit us coming down the stretch.”

Each of the state’s elite teams have experienced a bump or two, but Stillwater’s rough patch hit a little later than most after smooth sailing throughout the first half of the season.

“It’s probably more than half a dozen good teams in the state that have an opportunity to win and compete for a state championship,” Doman said. “Some years there’s a couple of teams as far as wins and losses, but there’s a lot of good teams and they’re all battle tested so you have to go through that and be prepared for the end of the year.”

Lakeville North 0 0 3 — 3

Stillwater 0 1 1 — 2

First period — No scoring.

Second period — 1. St, TJ Sagissor (Thomas Bruchu, Matthew Stanton) pp, 3:00.

Third period — 1. LN, Brock Draeger (unassisted) pp, 9:04; 2. LN, Reed Smith (Henry Enebak, Draeger) 12:25; 2. St, Noah Cates (Jesse Bjugstad) 13:54; 3. LN, Draeger (Max McGlade, Chaz Dufon) 16:58.

Penalties — LN, 5-10:00; St, 4-8:00.

Saves — LN (Buzz Eigner) 5-3-14—22; St (Seth Eisele) 4-15-12—31.

Stillwater 4, Park 1

At Cottage Grove, the Ponies used a balanced scoring attack and received a strong start from Jesse Brown in goal to upend Park 4-1 in a Suburban East Conference game on Saturday, Jan. 29 at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.

TJ Sagissor and Austin Murr each scored in the opening period for the Ponies, who outshot Park 26-6 through the first two periods.

Parker Dutko increased the lead to 3-0 in the second before Matthew Moreland broke through for the Wolfpack five minutes into the third. Matthew Stanton finished off the scoring for the scoring at 6:22 for the Ponies, who spent much of the third period killing off penalties.

“I thought we were fine,” Ponies coach Matt Doman said. “We did some good things, but there’s also situations we see on film we’re going to learn from and just move forward.”

Stillwater 2 1 1 — 4

Park 0 0 1 — 1

First period — 1. St, TJ Sagissor (Luke Manning, Michael Kaufman) 9:43; 2. St, Austin Murr (Matthew Stanton, Noah Cates) 14:09.

Second period — 3. St, Parker Dutko (Mason Bartosh) 13:45.

Third period — 1. Par, Matthew Moreland (Keegan Oberding, Grant Glazier) 5:30; 4. St, Matthew Stanton (unassisted) 6:22.

Penalties — St, 8-24:00; Par, 1-2:00.

Saves — St (Jesse Brown) 4-2-19—25; Par (Luke Maul) 10-13-5—28.