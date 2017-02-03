Weather or Not: Another month for winter fun

WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer

BY CHRIS SHAFFER

WCCO CHIEF METEOROLOGIST

I know the past few days have felt cold, but you have to remember this is closer to average.

We just wrapped up our third consecutive January with above average temperatures. We strung together 18 consecutive days with above average temps last month. That’s more than half of our coldest month of the year. Many applauded while others were upset because they love winter and all of the activities it has to offer. You know it was mild when they had to close the ice castle downtown Stillwater. And it’s not fun to skate on a liquid rink.

As I pore over the February models, I see cool stretches, as well as highs above freezing again. I don’t see anything major. But if you’ve lived here long enough you know that can change.

Here are some quick stats for you. On average we only see 7.7 inches of snow in February. That is the least of our snowy months. By the 28th the average high will be 34 degrees, and we will add over an hour of daylight.

This short month features many fun things to do inside or outside in the St. Croix River Valley. When I was in high school I used to spend hours studying at the library downtown. Of course, that was before you could look stuff up on your computer, phone, etc. Libraries remain such a wealth of information beyond the books. And you can share that next Saturday on Take Your Child to the Library Day from 10-11:30 a.m. There will be activities and prizes. This is a great opportunity to get the kids out of the house. As a father of three I know it can feel like the walls are closing in at times during these cold, winter months.

Later that day will be busy downtown as many folks may be celebrating Valentine’s Day early. It actually falls on a Tuesday this year, but it’s much easier to get a sitter on a Saturday. Once again, you can spoil your sweetie with a free carriage ride along the river. Rides run 4-8 p.m. that Saturday. It looks like we may have temps above average that weekend too.

Of course, there is no rule that says you can’t celebrate the romantic holiday twice. We are blessed to have so many fantastic restaurants in the area to enjoy. And there is no rule that says you have to be in love to go out that night. Grab a friend and go grab a bite. Sure beats sitting at home.

And remember that bocce ball isn’t just for yards or beaches. Brine’s annual, frozen tournament is on once again Saturday, Feb. 18. This is such a fun event to play in or play the part of spectator. I guarantee you will see some familiar faces in the parking lot behind the restaurant & bar. It runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Enjoy your weekend! I will spend part of mine cheering on neither the Patriots nor the Falcons. I just want a good game. And I always want a good dip recipe. If you’ve got a family favorite please share it with me at wcco.com.

Stillwater native Chris Shaffer is WCCO’s chief meteorologist.