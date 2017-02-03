Girls basketball: Scalia eclipses 1,000 career points in Stillwater’s loss to Raiders

Stillwater’s Rachel Houle tries to maneuver around a White Bear Lake defender in the post during a Suburban East Conference girls’ basketball game at Stillwater Area High School on Friday, Jan. 27. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

ROSEVILLE — Sara Scalia achieved a milestone, but Roseville hit more shots as the Raiders pulled away for a 67-44 Suburban East Conference victory over Stillwater on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Roseville Area High School.

Scalia, a sophomore guard, scored 20 points to become just the second member of the program’s 1,000-point club. When combined with the 15 points she scored at Minneapolis South the next night, Scalia has scored 1,017 points thus far in her three-year career.

“She’s a really good player and getting better,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said. “She came in quiet and shy as an eighth-grader, almost afraid to shoot the ball. She was always a good shooter, but she wanted to keep people happy. Last year she stepped up a little bit more and became more of a leader on the team offensively, but still hanging back. Sara is the kind of kid who wants her teammates to be happy and doesn’t want to take too many shots. That’s been a concern of mine, because I don’t think she can take too many shots, but now she’s waiting, she’s getting smarter and she’s becoming a better player.”

Scalia scored her 1,000th point on the last of her three 3-pointers against the Raiders with about six minutes remaining.

Only Alena Martens, who played for the Ponies from 1995 to 1998 before embarking on a collegiate career at Dayton, with 1,258 career points has scored points for Stillwater. Scalia has climbed the program’s all-time scoring list after entering the season ranked No. 9. Family members of Stillwater guard Sara Scalia, middle, help celebrate the sophomore’s 1,000th point following Tuesday’s girls’ basketball game at Roseville Area High School. Joining Sara is mother Sheri Scalia, from left, sister Amber Scalia and father Pete Scalia. (Contributed photo by Don Gettinger)

Stillwater (2-9 SEC, 8-12) could not keep pace with the league-leading Raiders, however, who received 20 points from Kaia Porter.

“Going into the game we knew they were going to run their offense really well and we really tried to go in and take away their inside game,” Taylor said. “They hit five threes in the first half, so that’s not good, and it changed the whole dynamic.”

Jolisa Ross hit some of those early threes and finished with 15 points for the senior-led Raiders (9-2, 17-2), who also received 11 points from Meleah Hansen.

“They have nine seniors and all their kids are strong,” Taylor said. “We’re so young, we just get pushed around and Roseville took advantage of their experience over us.”

With Porter handling the ball and distributing, the Ponies were unable to slow down the Raiders in the half court, or with full-court pressure.

“She’s an incredible basketball player and she sees the whole floor and is a coach on the floor,” Taylor said. “If Roseville plays like that throughout the section they will be very tough to beat.”

Stillwater trailed by just two points with 10 minutes remaining in the first half, but the Raiders closed out the first half with an 18-9 run to lead 34-23 at the break.

Roseville connected on 6 of 14 three-point attempts and was efficient while shooting 59 percent (20-34) inside the arc.

“When they’re making outside shots, they’re going to be tough to beat,” Taylor said.

Maddie Whittington finished with nine points and 10 rebounds for the Ponies.

Stillwater 23 21 — 44

Roseville 34 33 — 67

Stillwater (pts): Torri Chute 2, Rachel Houle 2, Claire Patterson 7, Sara Scalia 20, Elizabeth Ogren 4 and Maddie Whittington 9.

Roseville: Kaia Porter 20, Jolisa Ross 15, Erin Hill 5, Meleah Hansen 11, Molly Ryan 4, Jayda Johnston 6, Jada Hood 4 and Tiana Iserman 2.

3-pointers: St (4): Scalia 3 and Patterson; Ros (6): Porter 2, Ross 3 and Hill.

Free throws: St, 6-7; Ros, 9-13.

WB Lake 54, Stillwater 49

At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies started strong while jumping out to a 20-6 lead midway through the first half, but Alexa Molin heated up for the Bears with four 3-pointers as they overtook Stillwater for a 30-26 halftime lead.

“Molin, as a senior, really made the difference,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said. “She did stuff on defense, she rebounded, she asserted herself. The difference in the game was probably her.”

The Bears (8-3, 12-7) eventually built a nine-point lead with eight minutes remaining, but Stillwater battled back to even the score at 46-all. Lauren Sicard, however drained a 3-pointer with 1:20 remaining to help spark an 8-3 run for the Bears to close out the game.

“We tied the game and at that point you have to make all your possessions count,” Taylor said. “The first time we played them they didn’t make their threes, but this time they did.”

Sara Scalia totaled 15 points to lead the Ponies, who also received 12 points from Maddie Whittington and 11 from Claire Patterson.

White Bear Lake 30 24 — 54

Stillwater 26 23 — 49

White Bear Lake (pts): Tessah Anderson 2, Adri Perron 4, Alexa Molin 16, Jordan Ferrand 11, Claire Odmark 2, Lauyrn Sicard 6, Ella Janicki 5, Courtney Crouch 2 and Sopohie Janicki 6.

Stillwater: Torri Chute 2, Claire Patterson 11, Sara Scalia 15, Emma Murphy 4, Payton Bruggers 5 and Maddie Whittington 12.

3-pointers: WBL (7): Molin 4, Ferrand and Sicard 2; St (3): Patterson, Scalia and Bruggers.

Free throws: WBL, 13-21; St, 16-23.

M. South 68, Stillwater 57

At Minneapolis, Morgan Hill scored 28 points as Minneapolis South recorded a 68-57 nonconference victory over Stillwater on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Hill scored 10 of those points at the free throw line, where the Tigers outscored Stillwater by an 18-2 margin. South (17-3) attempted 24 free throws, compared to just four for the Ponies.

Stillwater led by as many as eight points late in the first half, but the Tigers finished with an 8-2 run in the final minute to trail 33-31 at halftime.

Sara Scalia finished with 15 points and four steals for the Ponies, who also received nine points and 11 rebounds from Maddie Whittington. Claire Patterson also chipped in with 10 points for Stillwater.

Stillwater 33 24 — 57

M. South 31 37 — 68

Stillwater (pts): Torri Chute 2, Megan Lampright 7, Rachel Houle 7, Claire Patterson 10, Sara Scalia 15, Emily White 3, Payton Bruggers 4 and Maddie Whittington 9.

Minneapolis South: Jade Hill 5, Solana Cushing 14, Rose Lutz 6, Kiani Lockett 10, Morgan Hill 28 and Ariyon Kelly 5.

3-pointers: St (7): Scalia 3, Patterson, Houle, White and Lampright; MS (4): Cushing 2 and Locket 2.

Free throws: St, 2-4; MS, 18-24.