Valley Muses: Winter 2017

Bridge to sorcery

Fiction by Melanie Van Wyhe

Joe Cunningham was breaking the rules. He was supposed to be sleeping in his apartment inside the locked doors of Bejeweled Assisted Living memory care wing. Instead, he was sneaking into the underground garage, headed toward the vending machines. Was feeding his Snickers craving worth the risk of this undertaking?

After two hours of insomnia, and crazy-making boredom, he had decided it was. Now, as he struggled to catch his breath, he wasn’t so sure. If only I had been a better father. I can’t blame her for treating me with such contempt. Joe was sure his line of work had caused repercussions in his relationship with his daughter, Sandy. He had been mostly an absent father. Now, he was stuck in this god-forsaken place. And once again she had forgotten to bring him treats, but he didn’t blame her; he blamed that damn Dr. Parker for convincing her he belonged here.

Joe was nearing 81, a retired detective, and had aching arthritic feet which he inched along the cold cement floor. He looked around, then quietly moved the walker, then his feet, trying not to make any loud jarring noise. Look, move walker, then feet. He was being watched, he knew. Video cameras in the corners peered out from the darkness, memorizing his footsteps, zeroing in on his wrinkled face, bushy gray eyebrows, and Larry King suspenders. He didn’t care.

The glow of the vending machines bounced off a 1973 Caddy with cracked windows and flattened tires. Then he saw something. A movement. A vibration? He stopped. His hands were sweating. He adjusted his grasp on the walker to accommodate his sliding fingers. He looked left, right, and, for a second, up to the rafters. Suddenly he saw a flash in his peripheral vision.

He looked over his shoulder, but all he saw were banged up fenders, shiny chrome under security lights. He took a calculated breath as he let his eyes roam. What to do? Go back? Spy out the noise? This really wasn’t a decision for Joe, born with that crazy, compulsive detective gene. Gun or no gun, badge or no badge, “detective” would always be stamped on his heart, dictating his every step. What’s the worst that could happen? They might scold him or put him on some kind of a strong sedative, making him drool and hallucinate funny men walking past his window.

Joe said a “help me prayer” before he moved closer. He heard muffled conversation, faint laughter. The voices got louder as he approached. But he couldn’t decipher them. They blended in with the hammering sounds of the massive air conditioner grinding and sputtering throughout the garage. Joe peeked around a newer cherry red Cruiser. A rusty station wagon sat in the dim corner. He ducked behind the Cruiser and watched through its back window.

In the rear seat of the wagon sat two people facing each other. One was a Caucasian woman with a puffy face, small nose, and swept-up brunette hair that was ratted and shooting out from all sides. The woman had her hand up to her mouth, smoking something. Beside her, a man who looked African American was middle-aged and hefty as a linebacker. The woman handed the paraphernalia to him, which he brought up to his mouth. For a second, they both looked in Joe’s direction. Joe froze, then silently reached his hand down to soothe his legs now enveloped in pain from arthritis, and the crouched position he had put himself in.

Car doors opened. He started to make a beeline for the vending machines. But he was weaker than he realized, and instead of turning in one fluid motion, his walker slipped. Afraid of falling, he pulled it back, the legs scraping the pavement, the jarring noise echoing throughout the garage. The employees got out of their car, and started coming his way.

“What you doin’ in here this time of night?” the man asked as they came around the Cruiser.

“Candy bar,” Joe said. They laughed at him like he was a child being cute. “Being old doesn’t take away your desire for a treat now and then.” Joe eyed the female who was still grinning at him as if he were now a puppy or stray kitten. He noticed the sudden smell of cannabis occupying the air between them.

“Well, we better get you back in safely, and report this to the nurse,” the man said, reaching toward him.

Joe put his hand up. “I’ve got a better idea. You keep quiet, and I will too. Smoking isn’t allowed in the garage, especially not the stuff you’re puffing.”

“They’re not going to believe you,” the female protested.

“D2MLZ. 1985 Cobalt Wagon, crack in the back window about a foot long, bumper sticker that says I’m a proud soccer mom. Left rear tire needs a little air, probably has a chronic leak.”

The Bejeweled employees looked at each other before he said to her, “Let’s get outta here.”

After they were gone, Joe reached down to rub his throbbing legs. That Snickers is going to taste really good now, he thought. He was relieved when he made it to the machine, and it actually took his crinkled-up dollar bill on the first try.

He put the Snickers into the pouch fastened to his walker, and started back to his apartment. The worst was over. Now he just needed to slip back into the building without being seen.

A moment later, the roar of an engine approached him from behind. He pulled back just in time before he was almost struck by the black sedan swerving past. Loud music banged from the car’s speakers, filling the underground garage with the bass of Led Zeppelin. Joe braced himself against a small truck while he watched the sedan pull into the parking space at the main door to the building, and heard the engine shut off. Joe moved behind the cement barrier and waited. The two men that got out were too far away for Joe to get a description, except one was tall and lanky, the other short and stocky.

The short one looked around, then said “Come on, help me,” to the tall one. He opened the back door, and they pulled a young woman out. Her limbs flopped all over while they carried her down an aisle over from Joe, toward another car. Her long hair brushed the floor of the garage.

Joe took a quick breath before trying to move farther behind the cement barrier, where he could still watch, but not be spotted. Squinting, Joe was able to see a large tattoo on the woman’s ankle, a pink or orange something.

The men put her into the back seat, then looked around, before the short one started back to the sedan. The tall one turned to get in the driver’s seat of the car in which they had just stuffed the woman.

“Did you hear something? Someone over there?” The tall one stopped and looked in Joe’s direction.

“What? Whaddya hear?” the short one asked.

“Over there,” the tall one pointed, as they started walking in Joe’s direction.

This is Melanie Van Wyhe’s first chapter of her first book in a medical-thriller trilogy. Van Wyhe, of Stillwater, is a Metro Mobility driver and a writer. Contact her at melanievanwyhe@comcast.net.

The suchness of muchness

Memoir by Paul Suszko

As a young boy in my backyard I played with plastic dinosaurs and airplanes, which co-existed quite happily in my imagination. The world was my fenced yard and neighborhood friends just beyond. The muchness of this small town in central New Jersey was vast — and that, for me, was its suchness.

At Sunday school I listened to nuns and the church cantor teach the catechism. The preponderance of religious history enveloped me in the nave, where the Stations of the Cross hung solemnly. We always whispered in there. The ineffable Trinity, the pure Mary, and the dear might of Him that walked the waves, in the words of Milton, were all palpably present — as was the priest’s chalice with its hidden sacrament, bearing the mystical suchness of the Savior’s muchness.

With my father’s help, I learned how to disassemble and reassemble internal combustion engines. I imagined those engineers who figured out how to produce such an engine, hook it up to a chassis with wheels, and voila, we had the automobile. I rebuilt lawn mowers and started a landscaping business to augment my paper route income. The woman who lived down the street couldn’t afford my service. I mowed her lawn for free. I traveled on an engine-powered mini-bike I built from scratch, even though riding the vehicle was technically illegal. But I had an abundance of potential clients to get to with efficiency. In those days there was a mechanical suchness to the muchness of opportunity.

There was a plenitude of pleasure in sports to be had — pickup basketball, schoolyard baseball, football scrimmages, swimming in the neighborhood pool. Some of these activities were co-ed. And once, the girl who lived down the street seemed to inadvertently flash herself while we all played Monopoly. Years later I realized this was no accident. Bob Seger had not yet written the lyric working on mysteries without any clues. The sweet suchness of life’s muchness was right there, awaiting my discovery.

I took a job at a German-Polish delicatessen. Here I learned to say Jak sie masz. (How are you?) Great quantities of deli meats were sold in the store and distributed wholesale around greater New York City. Smoked sausage was the house specialty and people who spoke very little English came in daily to buy it by the pound. We also sold tasty pickled vegetables and homemade salads. The owner didn’t like to waste even a scrap of meat — it all ended up in the sausage blender. One of the butchers was a shady character who had a mysterious side business selling hashish and pornography. Saturdays before sunrise I made deliveries 25 miles south to a store in Englishtown, where Eastern Europeans all had a yen for vinegar and smoky flavor.

A couple of us became late-bloomer flower children, exploring the far reaches of the mind. We read James Joyce and the Beat poets and novelists, Allen Ginsberg, Jack Kerouac and William Burroughs. We listened to Bob Dylan, Joan Baez and the Grateful Dead, and traveled to Kubrick’s Jupiter and beyond the infinite. There we glimpsed an illusory, whimsical version of reality, in all its unfolding beauty. We skipped our high school junior year by taking every class we could during summer school. There was unlimited knowledge and consciousness to be tapped, and we simply had to get to college quickly. Joyce spoke to encountering the “reality” of experience; he knew something about the suchness of muchness.

In college I studied chemistry, shared an apartment for a year with my first love (who routinely howled at the moon when it was full), and visited Amish farms to study contaminants in their well water. The Amish said they were plain people. I ate many hoagies at Maria’s deli, which were unbelievably abundant. Maria herself carried a generosity of girth and piled a half pound of cold cuts and a mound of condiments on each Italian sub. I looked forward so to the muchness of those sandwiches.

In my fellowship at Temple Medical School I did my small part to uncover the essence of carcinogenesis. Yet walking to work one day, I narrowly survived when a few youths tossed a boulder that came at me from the roof of a building. I was not hurt, but it landed too close for comfort. I often jogged through parts of North Philly, which were noted for crime. The passing sights along my path included children playing stickball in the street, groups of people sitting on front steps closely watching me, fire hydrants spewing water to cool the heat, and occasional piles of refuse on sidewalks next to windowless buildings. The arms of the city’s brotherly love offered a distinctive suchness.

Earning a Ph.D. in chemistry, I synthesized new molecules and polymers. Sometimes the laboratory tasted like raspberries, affirming its place in the Milky Way. As a lab instructor, I mixed in literature by adding a bonus question on my quizzes, enticing students to identify a quote from a favorite book. I survived a curious girlfriend from Turkey who couldn’t stop talking for even one moment. There was an endless stream of things that simply had to be spoken. Later, sublime chemistry happened at the lab bench, where I met my future wife. I conducted myriad experiments and assembled them all into a thesis, to be defended before a daunting committee of professors. My homemade necktie from Lithuania was frayed at the bottom. It ruffled the British sensibilities of my thesis advisor, who said I should wear a more conservative tie. In all, muchness has been lived and suchness is its nature.

Paul Suszko of Stillwater is a Zen practitioner, financial trader, and a writer who views the world through the lens of chemistry. Contact him at psuszko@q.com.