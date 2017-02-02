College student achievements

The following students graduated from their college or university:

• Iowa State University: Kaleigh Eason of Lake Elmo.

• Kennesaw State University in Georgia: Erica Morris of Stillwater.

• Minnesota State University, Mankato: Derik T. Leick and Nicholas L. Williams of Marine on St. Croix; Jessica M. Lynch of Oak Park Heights; Danielle B. Gamble, Lisa C. Guldberg, Amanda J. Hyde, Brandon J. Palsa, Calie C. Shemwell, Elizabeth A. Thul and Lukah T. Wesloh of Stillwater.

• Stephen F. Austin State University in Texas: Sarah A. Law of Stillwater.

• University of Nebraska-Lincoln: Erik Eitzman of Lake Elmo.

• University of Wisconsin-La Crosse: Kaitlyn Jean Pike and Cassie Marie Pratt of Stillwater.

The following students made the dean’s list or similar honor roll at their college or university:

• Iowa State University: Krystin Asha Myhers and Benjamin Sweet of Afton; Alex Jonathan Hunt of Lake Elmo; Lucas Tyler Williams of Marine on St. Croix; Nathan Joseph Allen, Annalisse Leigh Bohan, Jackson Robert Braatz, Brian J. Branch, Alexandra Lorraine Brasch, Olivia Braun, Jeffrey Craig Canterbury, Anna Rose Corman, Fiona Elaine Demoss, Jordan A. Helmer, Benjamin M. Kiel, Cameron Mccoy Mehls, Garrett Miller, Brady Alan Nahkala, Alicia P. O’Neill, Ben Thomas Olsen, Erin Q. Petty, Isaac Joseph Schiff, Ross John Stickler, Tate Spencer Vangsgard and Natalie Chase Weidner of Stillwater.

• University of Vermont: Claire Rutscher of Stillwater.

• Oklahoma City University: Solveig Neseth of Stillwater.

• North Dakota State University: Rachel L. Westphal of Afton; Franklin J. Berg, Molly M. Hess, Matthew M. Hilgers and Elizabeth Kolb of Lake Elmo; and Daniel O. Ajak, Ryan N. Bjurstrom ,Isaac J. Flynn, Lauren A. Gydesen, Andrianna L. Hayes, Chase W. Johnson, Daniel C. Justesen, Keri A. Murphy, Megan S. Ostrand, Jacob C. Simcik, Jonah L. Wagenius and Joseph A. Willert of Stillwater.

• Marquette University in Milwaukee: Madison Bestler, Jaden Burns and Ella Engels of Lake Elmo; and Jonathan Najarian and Matthew Ogren of Stillwater.

• Oregon State University: Mason S. Meyer of Lake Elmo.

• Wheaton College in Illinois: Lily Fahs of Lakeland; and Emily Heidick of Stillwater.

• University of Minnesota Crookston: Christopher Schultz of Stillwater.

• Mount Mercy University in Iowa: Nicholas Gibson of Stillwater.

• LeTourneau University in Texas: Jonathan Harper of Stillwater.

• Alexandria Technical & Community: Andrew Moeller in Lake Elmo.

• St. Cloud State University: Jane M. Delahunt, Tanner Blake Hagen and Marissa Kay Lindstrom of Stillwater.

• University of Wisconsin-Superior: Rachel Hoffman of Marine on St. Croix and Stephen Albertson of Stillwater.

• St. Norbert College in Wisconsin: Olivia Lingli Steinbrunn of Stillwater.