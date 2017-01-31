Chamber announces community award winners

The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce has announced the nominees and winners for its inaugural community awards.

There were 52 nominations submitted. The selection process included a panel of city volunteers who reviewed all the applications based on the defined criteria.

All nominees and winners will be recognized at the inaugural Chamber Winter Gala Community Awards Celebration at the Water Street Inn on Friday, Feb. 10.

Chamber Ambassador of the Year: John Ostrowski, Ostrowski Insurance

Other nominees:

• Alissa Obler, St. Croix River Association

• Ashley Ostrowski, Ostrowski Insurance

• Cindy Schweizer, Volunteer

• Todd Kockelman, KF Financial

Educator of the Year: Sr. Mary Juliana Cox, St. Croix Catholic School

Other nominees:

• Andy Fields, Principal Oakland Jr. High

• Corey Quick, Stillwater Area High School

• Fran Romportl, Lily Lake Elementary

• Mike Ptacek, School Board Member

• Seth Zimmermann, Salem Lutheran Church & School

Large Business of the Year: Lift Bridge Brewery

Other nominees:

• Inspiration Performing Arts Center

• River Market

• Water Street Inn

Nonprofit of the Year: Youth Service Bureau

Other nominees:

• Art Reach St. Croix

• Canvas Health

• Katie Owings, IMPACT

• Meals from the Heart

• Stillwater Kiwanis

• United Way of Washington County East

• Valley Outreach

Small Business of the Year: Special Products

Other nominees:

• Healing River Chiropractic

• Merrill Lynch

• No-Neck Tony’s

• Ostrowski Insurance

• St. Croix Cabinet Solutions

• Trumi Training

Community Volunteer of the Year: Cory Buettner, Leo’s

Other nominees:

• Ann Wolff, Stillwater Public Library Foundation

• Cindy Schweizer, Volunteer

• Eric and Patti Olson, Volunteers

• Jen McCormick, Capture Salon

• John Ostrowski, Ostrowski Insurance

• Mike Ptacek, School Board Member District 834

• Patti Olson, CG Hill

• Ross Clements, Bayport Public Library

Hero of the Year: Officer Quinn Willmarth, Bayport Police Department

Other nominees:

• Sgt. Jeff Magler, Stillwater Police Department

• Chief John Gannaway, Stillwater Police Department