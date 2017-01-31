BusinessCommunity & People

Chamber announces community award winners

By

gala-logoThe Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce has announced the nominees and winners for its inaugural community awards.

There were 52 nominations submitted. The selection process included a panel of city volunteers who reviewed all the applications based on the defined criteria.

All nominees and winners will be recognized at the inaugural Chamber Winter Gala Community Awards Celebration at the Water Street Inn on Friday, Feb. 10. Purchase tickets at
greaterstillwaterchamber.com.

Chamber Ambassador of the Year: John Ostrowski, Ostrowski Insurance

Other nominees:
Alissa Obler, St. Croix River Association
Ashley Ostrowski, Ostrowski Insurance
Cindy Schweizer, Volunteer
Todd Kockelman, KF Financial

Educator of the Year: Sr. Mary Juliana Cox, St. Croix Catholic School

Other nominees:
Andy Fields, Principal Oakland Jr. High
Corey Quick, Stillwater Area High School
Fran Romportl, Lily Lake Elementary
Mike Ptacek, School Board Member
Seth Zimmermann, Salem Lutheran Church & School

Large Business of the Year: Lift Bridge Brewery

Other nominees:
Inspiration Performing Arts Center
River Market
Water Street Inn

Nonprofit of the Year: Youth Service Bureau

Other nominees:
Art Reach St. Croix
Canvas Health
Katie Owings, IMPACT
Meals from the Heart
Stillwater Kiwanis
United Way of Washington County East
Valley Outreach

Small Business of the Year: Special Products

Other nominees:
Healing River Chiropractic
Merrill Lynch
No-Neck Tony’s
Ostrowski Insurance
St. Croix Cabinet Solutions
Trumi Training

Community Volunteer of the Year: Cory Buettner, Leo’s

Other nominees:
Ann Wolff, Stillwater Public Library Foundation
Cindy Schweizer, Volunteer
Eric and Patti Olson, Volunteers
Jen McCormick, Capture Salon
John Ostrowski, Ostrowski Insurance
Mike Ptacek, School Board Member District 834
Patti Olson, CG Hill
Ross Clements, Bayport Public Library

Hero of the Year: Officer Quinn Willmarth, Bayport Police Department

Other nominees:
Sgt. Jeff Magler, Stillwater Police Department
Chief John Gannaway, Stillwater Police Department