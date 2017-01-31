Chamber announces community award winners

The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce has announced the nominees and winners for its inaugural community awards.
There were 52 nominations submitted. The selection process included a panel of city volunteers who reviewed all the applications based on the defined criteria.
All nominees and winners will be recognized at the inaugural Chamber Winter Gala Community Awards Celebration at the Water Street Inn on Friday, Feb. 10. Purchase tickets at
greaterstillwaterchamber.com.
Chamber Ambassador of the Year: John Ostrowski, Ostrowski Insurance
Other nominees:
• Alissa Obler, St. Croix River Association
• Ashley Ostrowski, Ostrowski Insurance
• Cindy Schweizer, Volunteer
• Todd Kockelman, KF Financial
Educator of the Year: Sr. Mary Juliana Cox, St. Croix Catholic School
Other nominees:
• Andy Fields, Principal Oakland Jr. High
• Corey Quick, Stillwater Area High School
• Fran Romportl, Lily Lake Elementary
• Mike Ptacek, School Board Member
• Seth Zimmermann, Salem Lutheran Church & School
Large Business of the Year: Lift Bridge Brewery
Other nominees:
• Inspiration Performing Arts Center
• River Market
• Water Street Inn
Nonprofit of the Year: Youth Service Bureau
Other nominees:
• Art Reach St. Croix
• Canvas Health
• Katie Owings, IMPACT
• Meals from the Heart
• Stillwater Kiwanis
• United Way of Washington County East
• Valley Outreach
Small Business of the Year: Special Products
Other nominees:
• Healing River Chiropractic
• Merrill Lynch
• No-Neck Tony’s
• Ostrowski Insurance
• St. Croix Cabinet Solutions
• Trumi Training
Community Volunteer of the Year: Cory Buettner, Leo’s
Other nominees:
• Ann Wolff, Stillwater Public Library Foundation
• Cindy Schweizer, Volunteer
• Eric and Patti Olson, Volunteers
• Jen McCormick, Capture Salon
• John Ostrowski, Ostrowski Insurance
• Mike Ptacek, School Board Member District 834
• Patti Olson, CG Hill
• Ross Clements, Bayport Public Library
Hero of the Year: Officer Quinn Willmarth, Bayport Police Department
Other nominees:
• Sgt. Jeff Magler, Stillwater Police Department
• Chief John Gannaway, Stillwater Police Department