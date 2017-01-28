Area dentists provide free care for kids Feb. 3-4

For families without dental insurance, it can be difficult to keep up on regular visits to the dentist. But skipping care can lead to larger problems that cost more down the road.

“Dental coverage is something not everybody has or has access to, and dentistry can be expensive if left untreated,” said Dr. Carissa Knutson of Southill Dental Group in Stillwater.

On Friday, Feb. 3, Knutson will join colleagues across the state to provide free dental care to children whose families can’t afford it.

Knutson and others are volunteering their time as part of the Minnesota Dental Association’s annual Give Kids a Smile event, which runs Feb. 3-4. More than 2,000 dental professionals at more than 125 clinics across the state are participating.

“Minnesota dentists know every child deserves a winning smile,” said Dr. Kevin Dens, president of the Minnesota Dental Association and a practicing dentist in Baxter. “There is so much unmet need for dental treatment in Minnesota.”

According to the Minnesota Dental Association, dental disease remains more prevalent today than childhood asthma, and well over half of Minnesota children enrolled in Medicaid have not received dental services in the past year.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 20 percent of children aged 5-11 have at least one untreated decayed tooth.

Throughout her career, Knutson has participated in the Give Kids a Smile program many times and has always found it rewarding.

“With an event like this, I feel fortunate that we have a very specific skill set that only we can do — you can’t just ask at church for volunteers that will help out,” she said. “By starting early with these younger kids … we’re setting them up I think for better success into their adult lives for knowing the importance of regular dental visits.”

It’s not too late to sign up to participate, Knutson said.

Patients must be 18 years or young and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Dentists will provide free exams, fillings and sealants. Specific services provided at each location will be outlined when an appointment is scheduled.

Participating Washington County dental offices include Southill Dental Group in Stillwater, Lindgren Dental Care in Cottage Grove, Park Dental in Hugo, Clasen Family Dental in Woodbury and The Oral Surgery Center in Woodbury.

Visit bit.Ly/1P69QGQ to schedule an appointment.

Contact Jonathan Young at [email protected]