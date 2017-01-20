Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No. 82-PR-17-46

Estate of

Geraldine Lynn Marko,

Decedent

Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedents will dated August 24, 2016, (Will), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Betty Jean Ebsen, whose address is: 1021 Dayton Avenue, St. Paul Park, MN 55071 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: January 12, 2017

/s/ Pamela Kreier,

Registrar

/s/ Annette Fritz,

Court Administrator

Attorney for Applicant:

R. Gordon Nesvig

Box 255

Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Attorney License No.: 78517

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 651-459-7000 Fax: 651-458-8439

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

January 20, 27, 2017

643550