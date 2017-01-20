Order To Show Cause – ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No. 82-CV-16-5006

In the Matter of the Petition of

The Bank of New York Mellon fka The Bank of New York as Trustee for

the Certificateholders of CWALT Inc Alternative Loan Trust 2006-19CB,

Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2006-19CB, in relation to

Certificate of Title 62662 issued for land in the County of Washington

and State of Minnesota and legally described as follows:

Lot Three (3), Block One (1), HIDDEN VALLEY 10TH ADDITION

TO: Chao Xiong, Yer Xiong, U.S. Bank National Association, as indenture trustee of the GMACM Home Equity Loan Trust 2006-HE4, Silver Lining Solutions LLP, and the parties in possession, if any

Upon receiving and filing the Report of the Examiner of Titles in the above-entitled matter,

IT IS ORDERED, that you, and all persons interested, appear before this Court on March 6, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. at the Washington County Government Center in the City of Stillwater, said County, and then, or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, show cause, if there is any, why this Court should not enter an Order as follows:

That the Registrar of Titles, upon the filing of a certified copy of this Order, cancel Certificate of Title No. 62662 and enter a new Certificate of Title for land therein described in favor of The Bank of New York Mellon fka The Bank of New York as Trustee for the Certificateholders of CWALT Inc Alternative Loan Trust 2006-19CB, Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2006-19CB, subject to the memorial of Document Nos. 1102478 and 1103589, but free of all memorials on the present Certificate of Title, the last of which is Document No. 1244178 and free also from the memorial of this Order.

Attendance is required only by those who wish to object to the entry of the above-described Order.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, that this Order be served: (a) at least 10 days before the hearing upon the above-named parties residing in this State in the manner provided by law for the service of Summons in a civil action; (b) at least 14 days before the hearing upon each of the above-named nonresidents by sending a copy of this Order to the nonresidents post office address, by registered or certified mail, return receipt requested; (c) upon each of the above-named parties who cannot be found by two weeks published notice and by sending a copy of this Order at least 14 days before the hearing by first class mail to the last known address of the party and by sending another copy of this Order at least 14 days before the hearing by first class mail the address of such party as stated on the Certificate of Title if an address is so stated; (d) upon a dissolved, withdrawn, or revoked business entity governed by Minn.Stat.,Chp. 302A, 303, 317A, 322A, 322B or 323 in the manner provided by Minn. Stat. 5.25.

Approved: Edward W. Simonet

Examiner of Titles

Dated: This 22 day of December, 2016

By: Edward Simonet, Examiner

/s/ John C. Hoffman,

Judhe of the District Court

USSET, WEINGARDEN & LIEBO P.L.L.P

Adam Soczynski, #0264805

Attorney for Petitioner

4500 Park Glen Road, Suite 300

Minneapolis, Minnesota 55416

(952) 925-3644 Telephone

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

January 20, 27, 2017

643719