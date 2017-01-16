Mary G. (Dannholz) Schnick

Mary Schnick, age 92, of Stillwater, passed away in her sleep on January 10, 2017.

Mary was preceded in death by her father, Ben Dannholz in 1980; her mother, Emma Wetzel Dannholz in 1981; and her husband Wilbur in 1986.

She is survived by her children, Bonnie (Loren) Johnson of Savage, Barb (Jerry) Schiroo of Lakeville; grandchildren, Andrew (Autumn) Johnson of Shakopee, Amy (Jaron Aumick) Johnson of Phoenix, Thomas Schiroo, James Schiroo and Matthew Schiroo of Lakeville; three great-grandchildren, Summar, Bryce and Elijah Johnson; brother, Herman (Judy) Dannholz of Stillwater; nephew, Mike Dannholz of Springfield, VA; niece, Lori Hoff of Bayport; and other nieces and nephews.

Mary was born on July 5, 1924. She attended kindergarten in Minneapolis, then moved with her family to a farm near Grantsburg, WI. It was while staying with family friends in St. Paul that she met Wilbur at a dance in 1950. They married in 1952. The young couple built their own home near Bayport in 1954. Mary worked at a variety of places, including Andersen Windows cafeteria and the Lowell Inn; she retired at age 77-1/2.

Mary’s greatest passion was gardening, which she did until she was 90. She also loved her many Pekingese dogs, who shared her home for many years. Another passion was travel. In later years she visited all 50 states.

Visitation in honor of Mary’s life will be 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 28 at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater.

