Column: The disappearance of Mama

Marny Stebbins (Photo courtesy of Shelly Kryzer Photography)

I held my youngest daughter on my lap at church this Sunday, watching her black patent leather shoes dangle freely toward the tile floor. At 7 years old, and the space between her toes and the floor is shrinking. I know her long ballerina legs will soon bend comfortably to the pew and, before I know it, her feet will rest flat and still beneath her.

She, like her older brothers and sister, is outgrowing my lap and in a desperate attempt to hold on a little longer, I find myself gathering up all of her soft and pointy pieces and pulling them into my body every chance I get. “Mama” is on borrowed time.

As the kids grow older, motherhood changes and slowly, ever so subtly, “Mama” is replaced with new titles: Mommy, Mom, Mother, Muth-errrrrr, Mom-don’t, Mom-why, Mom-you never let me, Mom-everyone else can, Mom-I thought I did, Mom- can I have my phone back, and Mom-where is my… add anything here. Anything — shoe, homework, light bulb, band pants, regular pants, sandwich, dog, kayak, sock, self-awareness (OK, the last one is just a friendly suggestion).

But none of these are the same as “Mama.”

Last week during the cold snap, I watched my 14-year-old son run out to the bus stop with a wet mullet dripping behind him. My instinct was to perform a surprise “tackle and cap maneuver,” but instead, I heard myself yell from the front steps, “Pull up your hoodie!”

I stood there in my Christmas kitty leggings and wondered, when did “pull up your hoodie” replace, “It’s so cold outside, sweetie — make sure you wear your Batman hat”? The “Mama” in me, would have tackled him flat to tuck in both ears securely.

Because the role of “Mama” is equal to instinct. Mamas zip up coats and test the bathtub water temperature. We slather on sunscreen and pack extra water bottles for the beach. Mamas keep tube socks and granola bars in their glove compartment box for emergencies and keep track of fingernail length and vegetable servings. Mamas are focused on the daily survival and care of our young, instinctively knowing how many bedtime books to read and when to replace toothbrushes.

“Moms” on the other hand, are trying to teach kids to use their own instincts. At my house, this is often confused with the term, “nag.”

And it’s true. On any given day, one might wonder if the instructions to “hang up your coat,” “put your dishes in the sink,” “wash your hands,” “take the dog out,” “shut the door,” “let the dog in,” “take out the garbage,” and “put the wet towels in the laundry” are on a repeating loop controlled from the kitchen counter. “Moms” are in the business of teaching our kids how to grow into adults, adults with acceptable hygiene.

“Moms” have learned the art of picking battles, especially with 14-year-olds. “Pull up your hoodie!” was a compromise, knowing full well, by sunset there will be larger terms to negotiate. Or flat out deny.

Over the weekend, my 14-year-old son unveiled his floor plan for his intended basement apartment. It included a mini fridge and a dumbwaiter. And a suspiciously large corner labeled “personal stuff.” This is when “No-fun Mom” is at her finest.

“No-fun-Mom” doesn’t allow pet bunk beds or televisions in bedrooms. She doesn’t negotiate on points of personal vending machines or trampolines. “No-fun Mom” doesn’t appreciate yelling and tries very hard not to regress to a 14-year-old when speaking with a 14-year-old. It’s no fun for either of us.

But, it’s part of the job, part of the journey and I know that this too, won’t last forever. Someday, though it brings me weeping, snorting, tears, I will be the “Mom-I-call-on-Sundays” or more likely, the “Mom-who-shows-up-at-my-dorm-in-Christmas-kitty-leggings.”

Until then, I will try to remember that whatever title to which I am currently attached, it began with Mama. And, in my heart, I will always be gathering them up onto my lap and praying I have more time to watch their feet still dangle carelessly above my own.