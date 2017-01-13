Education Da Vinci Fest 2017 photos Published January 13, 2017 at 2:21 pm By Jonathan Young Kailen Nelson of Curio Dance in Stillwater performs with a Cyr wheel at Da Vinci Fest in the gym at Stillwater Area High School Jan. 7. Sponsored by The Partnership Plan, the annual event seeks to showcase student work and bring the community together around the arts and sciences. See page A7 for more photos. (Gazette staff photo by Jonathan Young) <>Aliza Selbitschka experiments with “squishy circuits.” The green dough is made with a sugar base that acts as an insulator, and the pink dough is salt-based, which makes it conductive. (Gazette staff photo by Jonathan Young)